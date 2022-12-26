Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks to the media before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his second concussion of the season in last week’s loss to Green Bay, Miami coach McDaniel confirmed Wednesday. Tagovailoa has not been officially ruled out for Sunday's pivotal game at New England, though it's unknown when the Dolphins will see him on the field again. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO