Britain Soccer Premier League

Chelsea's Kai Havertz, left, duels for the ball with Bournemouth's Adam Smith during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Dolphins Tagovailoa Concussion Football

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks to the media before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his second concussion of the season in last week’s loss to Green Bay, Miami coach McDaniel confirmed Wednesday. Tagovailoa has not been officially ruled out for Sunday's pivotal game at New England, though it's unknown when the Dolphins will see him on the field again. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Sharks Canucks Hockey

San Jose Sharks' Nico Sturm, right, checks Vancouver Canucks' Ethan Bear during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
SAN JOSE, CA

