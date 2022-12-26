ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Deadly Winter Storm Buries Buffalo Under 52 Inches of Snow, Pacific Northwest Braces for "Atmospheric River," and Portland Pride 2023 Moved to July

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! This week's winter...
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Micki Naito gives $1 million to three Portland nonprofits

Micki Naito of Portland’s Naito family continues her legacy of philanthropy by making a thoughtful bequest to three Pacific Northwest nonprofits: Lan Su Chinese Garden, the Oregon Symphony and Mercy Corps Northwest. Micki passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. She was 96. In honor of her mother and her passion for the three organizations, Micki’s daughter, Anne Naito-Campbell, has added to her bequests to total $1 million in donations.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Oregon's Unshelted Homeless Population on the Rise, Gov. Abbott Risks Migrants Lives to Make Political Statement (Again), and Winter Storm Sends Chill Across US

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! We have officially...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Food Carts Are the Heart of Portland’s Food Culture. Could January 2023 Regulations Change That?

Every local has their tried and true favorites, while tourists eagerly check boxes on their must-try lists in Portland’s thriving food cart scene. There are so many carts in the city that keeping an exact count is impossible—but the number tops 500. A lone cart might spring up next to a corner store, a pod might take root in an empty parking lot, and, lately, luxe pods with beer bars, real bathrooms, and heated, covered seating have proliferated. Carts are as unique as the people who run them; you can get anything from wood-fired Mormon grandma cuisine to Chinese street-food crêpes. Part of the reason why carts are so popular here: there’s a low barrier to entry to starting one, with lower upfront costs and less regulation involved than with brick-and-mortar restaurants. But with new regulations regarding food carts and food cart pods taking effect on January 1, 2023, some cart owners are worried about their ability to keep their businesses open, and some have already made the decision to temporarily close, including Meliora Pasta and Papi Sal’s.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomes 18 rescued dogs

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomed the arrival of 18 dogs that were rescued from Yreka, California. On Dec. 8, two volunteers from the Humane Society embarked on a six-hour drive through winter weather, crossing snowy mountain passes to pick up the transport dogs and start the journey back to Vancouver, stated a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Portland Chef Tommy Habetz Suffers a Brain Hemorrhage

Portland chef Tommy Habetz, of Bunk Sandwiches and Pizza Jerk, suffered a brain hemorrhage Dec. 22. Following emergency surgery to relieve the pressure from the hemorrhage, as well as a brief medically induced coma, he is currently recovering but is expected to remain hospitalized for several months. The medical crisis...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver P.D. investigating after resident kills supposed intruder

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one dead. According to Vancouver P.D., officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the Fisher’s Mill Apartments in the 1000 block of SE 160th Avenue after receiving reports of a disturbance with a weapon.
VANCOUVER, WA
focushillsboro.com

Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs

Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
TROUTDALE, OR
opb.org

100 years of the Willamette’s Arch Bridge

One hundred years ago the Willamette Arch Bridge opened, connecting Oregon City and West Linn. The Oregonian reported an estimated 10,000 people attended the Dec. 28, 1922, dedication ceremony. Mayors of both cities symbolized the merger of their communities by officiating at a mock wedding held on the new bridge.
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Missing 12-year-old Vancouver girl found

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Police announced that the missing 12-year-old girl from Vancouver has been found. Delilah Burns, 12, went missing in the area of E Fourth Plain Blvd and Grand Blvd in Vancouver on Sunday. Police said she was found Wednesday morning. No other details were released.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Rise and Fall of Reef’s Ghost Kitchens

Last week’s cover story examined the proliferation of “ghost kitchens” across Portland, many of them run by a Miami startup that pledged to find a higher use for downtown parking lots (“Ghosted,” WW, Dec. 14). Reef Technology operated its ghost kitchens out of trailers, with one or two cooks preparing food under as many as seven brand names on apps like Grubhub and Uber Eats. Reef also partnered with existing fast-food giants like Wendy’s to cook their signature combos in trailers. The model appears to be faltering—although a local competitor, Homage Industrial Kitchen, now advertises 76 distinct brands. Here’s what our readers had to say.
PORTLAND, OR

