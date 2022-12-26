Read full article on original website
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Deadly Winter Storm Buries Buffalo Under 52 Inches of Snow, Pacific Northwest Braces for "Atmospheric River," and Portland Pride 2023 Moved to July
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! This week's winter...
‘System is broken’: West Linn neighbors say homeowner painted slur on home
After a racist slur was discovered on a West Linn home on Christmas Day, neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they watched the homeowner spray paint the slur herself.
Salem woman, father with dementia among stranded Southwest Airlines passengers
A Salem woman and her father, who has dementia, are among the thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded across the country -- without their luggage or medication.
Narcity
Parts Of Vancouver Seawall Had To Close Due To King Tide Flooding & It Looks Wild (PHOTOS)
Parts of the seawall in Vancouver were closed yesterday, thanks to a storm and king tide pairing. Photos of the flooding have surfaced online, and The Weather Network predicts that there is more rain to come still. The City of Vancouver issued a statement on Monday, warning people about the...
hereisoregon.com
Micki Naito gives $1 million to three Portland nonprofits
Micki Naito of Portland’s Naito family continues her legacy of philanthropy by making a thoughtful bequest to three Pacific Northwest nonprofits: Lan Su Chinese Garden, the Oregon Symphony and Mercy Corps Northwest. Micki passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. She was 96. In honor of her mother and her passion for the three organizations, Micki’s daughter, Anne Naito-Campbell, has added to her bequests to total $1 million in donations.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregon's Unshelted Homeless Population on the Rise, Gov. Abbott Risks Migrants Lives to Make Political Statement (Again), and Winter Storm Sends Chill Across US
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! We have officially...
pdxmonthly.com
Food Carts Are the Heart of Portland’s Food Culture. Could January 2023 Regulations Change That?
Every local has their tried and true favorites, while tourists eagerly check boxes on their must-try lists in Portland’s thriving food cart scene. There are so many carts in the city that keeping an exact count is impossible—but the number tops 500. A lone cart might spring up next to a corner store, a pod might take root in an empty parking lot, and, lately, luxe pods with beer bars, real bathrooms, and heated, covered seating have proliferated. Carts are as unique as the people who run them; you can get anything from wood-fired Mormon grandma cuisine to Chinese street-food crêpes. Part of the reason why carts are so popular here: there’s a low barrier to entry to starting one, with lower upfront costs and less regulation involved than with brick-and-mortar restaurants. But with new regulations regarding food carts and food cart pods taking effect on January 1, 2023, some cart owners are worried about their ability to keep their businesses open, and some have already made the decision to temporarily close, including Meliora Pasta and Papi Sal’s.
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
thereflector.com
Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomes 18 rescued dogs
The Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomed the arrival of 18 dogs that were rescued from Yreka, California. On Dec. 8, two volunteers from the Humane Society embarked on a six-hour drive through winter weather, crossing snowy mountain passes to pick up the transport dogs and start the journey back to Vancouver, stated a news release.
kptv.com
‘First of its kind’: Pay-what-you-can diner serving Vancouver senior citizens
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Meals on Wheels People provides free meals for thousands of homebound seniors throughout the year. Part of their mission involves providing food, but they’re also interested in helping seniors maintain social connections. At a diner in Clark County, the organization believes it can do both.
WWEEK
Portland Chef Tommy Habetz Suffers a Brain Hemorrhage
Portland chef Tommy Habetz, of Bunk Sandwiches and Pizza Jerk, suffered a brain hemorrhage Dec. 22. Following emergency surgery to relieve the pressure from the hemorrhage, as well as a brief medically induced coma, he is currently recovering but is expected to remain hospitalized for several months. The medical crisis...
kptv.com
Vancouver P.D. investigating after resident kills supposed intruder
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one dead. According to Vancouver P.D., officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the Fisher’s Mill Apartments in the 1000 block of SE 160th Avenue after receiving reports of a disturbance with a weapon.
focushillsboro.com
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
opb.org
100 years of the Willamette’s Arch Bridge
One hundred years ago the Willamette Arch Bridge opened, connecting Oregon City and West Linn. The Oregonian reported an estimated 10,000 people attended the Dec. 28, 1922, dedication ceremony. Mayors of both cities symbolized the merger of their communities by officiating at a mock wedding held on the new bridge.
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
Ball Janik, go-to law firm for real estate developers and city, to close Portland office
Ball Janik, once one of the premier transactional real estate law firms in the city, is closing its downtown Portland office. Steve Janik and four other attorneys from the firm are joining the Dunn Carney firm.
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty: In her own words
Departing Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty sat down with City Hall reporter Shane Dixon Kavanaugh for a frank look back at her term in office and the prospects for the city. These excerpts have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity. How has Portland changed in the last four years?
kptv.com
Missing 12-year-old Vancouver girl found
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Police announced that the missing 12-year-old girl from Vancouver has been found. Delilah Burns, 12, went missing in the area of E Fourth Plain Blvd and Grand Blvd in Vancouver on Sunday. Police said she was found Wednesday morning. No other details were released.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the Rise and Fall of Reef’s Ghost Kitchens
Last week’s cover story examined the proliferation of “ghost kitchens” across Portland, many of them run by a Miami startup that pledged to find a higher use for downtown parking lots (“Ghosted,” WW, Dec. 14). Reef Technology operated its ghost kitchens out of trailers, with one or two cooks preparing food under as many as seven brand names on apps like Grubhub and Uber Eats. Reef also partnered with existing fast-food giants like Wendy’s to cook their signature combos in trailers. The model appears to be faltering—although a local competitor, Homage Industrial Kitchen, now advertises 76 distinct brands. Here’s what our readers had to say.
