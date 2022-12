* ORIGIN MATERIALS ANNOUNCES TIMING UPDATE ON ORIGIN 1 MANUFACTURING PLANT. * ORIGIN MATERIALS INC- ORIGIN'S FIRST COMMERCIAL PLANT SET FOR MECHANICAL COMPLETION IN JANUARY 2023. * ORIGIN MATERIALS - PLANT COMMISSIONING HAS STARTED AND REMAINS ON TRACK TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF Q1 2023, WITH START-UP BEGINNING SHORTLY...

2 HOURS AGO