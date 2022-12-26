ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Soccer legend Pele, the only player to win three World Cups, died on Thursday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He was 82. Pele had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the lpst month with multiple health issues. His daughter, Kely Nascimento, confirmed his death Thursday on Instagram. "Everything we...
Sharks Canucks Hockey

San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer puts his mask back on after taking a drink of water following a Vancouver Canucks goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
