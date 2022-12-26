Read full article on original website
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Walmart now uses drones for fast, local deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Pewter Report
Bucs Make Several Roster Moves
Following their 19-16 overtime victory Sunday night, the Bucs have made several roster moves in the wake of various injuries they have been attempting to deal with. According to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Tampa Bay has placed offensive Tackle Josh Wells on injured reserve, and effectively ending his season.
Former Vikings Starter Latches onto Teetering Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccanneers have a grimy 7-8 record through 16 weeks but still lead the underwhelming NFC South. If Tom Brady and Co. maintain hold of the division lead, they’ll likely host the Dallas Cowboys in Round of 1 the postseason. And Tampa Bay bolstered its practice squad...
Vegas red-sidency: Niners fans set to take over Raiders' stadium
The San Francisco 49ers’ next game will technically be on the road. But you probably won’t be able to tell by looking at the color of the crowd. Vivid Seats, a ticket exchange and resale partner of the NFL, is projecting that 49ers fans will occupy 60% of the crowd for their New Year's Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. ...
49ers get encouraging sign from Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers are focused on getting ready for the playoffs in their final two regular season games, and one sign they are getting should generate a lot of optimism. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice Thursday less than three weeks after suffering an MCL injury and a high-ankle sprain. Samuel could... The post 49ers get encouraging sign from Deebo Samuel appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson to Remain Broncos' QB amid Struggles, Interim HC Jerry Rosburg Says
The Denver Broncos are going to stick with Russell Wilson for the final two games this season. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg announced Wilson will remain the starting quarterback to close out the 2022 campaign. There have been calls throughout the season for the Broncos to bench the nine-time Pro...
Bleacher Report
CFB Twitter Hypes Bo Nix for Comeback Win vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
Bo Nix: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl hero. The Oregon Ducks signal-caller struggled for much of Wednesday's matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels but found the magic just in time to lead his side to a dramatic 28-27 victory. Oregon scored touchdowns on its final two drives, with the last one coming on a fourth-down pass to wide receiver Chase Cota with 19 seconds remaining.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' J.J. Watt on Retirement Announcement: 'It Feels Like the Right Time'
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he would be retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season, and he opened up about his decision to hang up his cleats on Wednesday. Watt told reporters he had been preparing for the announcement, per NFL.com's Nick Shook:. "I've known...
Bleacher Report
With Derek Carr Benched, Where Do the Raiders Go from Here?
Smack dab in the midst of his prime and with elite talent at his disposal at wide receiver, left tackle and running back, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a 2022 season to forget. In fact, it was his worst since he was a rookie in 2014. Carr's abysmal...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins RB Mostert 'Shocked' Tua Tagovailoa Has Concussion but 'Kind of Made Sense'
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert admitted he was surprised to learn Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Speaking to reporters about the situation, Mostert said he was initially "shocked" when he learned about the diagnosis, but he added it "kind of made sense" after watching how Tagovailoa looked at the end of the game.
Bleacher Report
Peyton Manning Says He Isn't Interested in Coaching After Broncos Fired Hackett
Peyton Manning was the quarterback for the Denver Broncos the last time they made the playoffs, but he won't be returning to the team as a head coach to save them. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Manning was asked about the possibility he would move into the coaching ranks with the Broncos after Nathaniel Hackett was fired.
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Darren Waller on Jarrett Stidham Replacing Derek Carr: 'We Believe in Him'
Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller offered a vote of confidence in the team's new starting quarterback, Jarrett Stidham. Waller told reporters Wednesday that he and his teammates "took note that he knew what he was doing" in training camp, which helped build belief in his abilities. The roster is now looking to maintain a unified front around Stidham with him taking over for Derek Carr.
Big Ten commissioner a candidate to become Chicago Bears’ President
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has spoken to the Chicago Bears about the vacancy at the top of the organization and is a candidate to become the team’s next president and CEO, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke to the […]
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Stepping Away from Raiders for Final 2 Games After Benching
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham, is stepping away from the team for the final two games of the regular season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Carr and the Raiders determined that him not being around the team would be...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers: Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider Ending Season After Latest Concussion
Aaron Rodgers was on the other sideline during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa potentially suffered another concussion that put him in concussion protocol. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller had some thoughts about what's next for Tagovailoa. "It's probably time to maybe consider shutting...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Big Ten's Kevin Warren Is 'Top Candidate' to Be Next Bears President/CEO
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is considered a "top candidate" to be the next president and CEO of the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Bears are expected to make a decision "in the upcoming weeks," Thamel added. Chicago later denied the report, saying it had "not set...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr Benched 'in Part' to Avoid Injury For Potential Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly benched quarterback Derek Carr in part because they don't want to risk injury before pursuing a potential trade this offseason. Jarrett Stidham will be the Raiders' starting quarterback, and Chase Garbers will back him up, leaving Carr as an inactive player, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Bleacher Report
Joey Bosa Designated to Return from IR by Chargers After Surgery on Groin Injury
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has been designated to return from injured reserve and will hit the practice field Thursday, according to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. Bosa has been sidelined since suffering a torn groin in a Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He posted 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, seven tackles, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in three games before going on the shelf.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals Had 'No Idea' J.J. Watt Was Going to Announce Retirement, Kingsbury Says
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he would be retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season, which caught many in the organization by surprise, including head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday that he "had no idea" Watt would be announcing his retirement this week.
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Davante Adams Supports and Defends Derek Carr amid Benching and Trade Rumors
While it looks like Derek Carr's time with the Las Vegas Raiders may be coming to an end after his benching on Wednesday, star receiver Davante Adams showed support for his quarterback on social media. The wideout took to Instagram and posted a photo of him and Carr together at...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Burrow Gave Offensive Linemen Cruise Vacations as Christmas Present
Helping keep Joe Burrow upright in the pocket has its perks. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback gifted the team's offensive linemen with a cruise trip as a Christmas present even though he won't be joining them, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. "I don't like boats," he said. "What if you...
