ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pewter Report

Bucs Make Several Roster Moves

Following their 19-16 overtime victory Sunday night, the Bucs have made several roster moves in the wake of various injuries they have been attempting to deal with. According to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Tampa Bay has placed offensive Tackle Josh Wells on injured reserve, and effectively ending his season.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

49ers get encouraging sign from Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers are focused on getting ready for the playoffs in their final two regular season games, and one sign they are getting should generate a lot of optimism. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice Thursday less than three weeks after suffering an MCL injury and a high-ankle sprain. Samuel could... The post 49ers get encouraging sign from Deebo Samuel appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bleacher Report

CFB Twitter Hypes Bo Nix for Comeback Win vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl

Bo Nix: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl hero. The Oregon Ducks signal-caller struggled for much of Wednesday's matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels but found the magic just in time to lead his side to a dramatic 28-27 victory. Oregon scored touchdowns on its final two drives, with the last one coming on a fourth-down pass to wide receiver Chase Cota with 19 seconds remaining.
EUGENE, OR
Bleacher Report

With Derek Carr Benched, Where Do the Raiders Go from Here?

Smack dab in the midst of his prime and with elite talent at his disposal at wide receiver, left tackle and running back, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a 2022 season to forget. In fact, it was his worst since he was a rookie in 2014. Carr's abysmal...
Bleacher Report

Dolphins RB Mostert 'Shocked' Tua Tagovailoa Has Concussion but 'Kind of Made Sense'

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert admitted he was surprised to learn Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Speaking to reporters about the situation, Mostert said he was initially "shocked" when he learned about the diagnosis, but he added it "kind of made sense" after watching how Tagovailoa looked at the end of the game.
Bleacher Report

Peyton Manning Says He Isn't Interested in Coaching After Broncos Fired Hackett

Peyton Manning was the quarterback for the Denver Broncos the last time they made the playoffs, but he won't be returning to the team as a head coach to save them. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Manning was asked about the possibility he would move into the coaching ranks with the Broncos after Nathaniel Hackett was fired.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Darren Waller on Jarrett Stidham Replacing Derek Carr: 'We Believe in Him'

Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller offered a vote of confidence in the team's new starting quarterback, Jarrett Stidham. Waller told reporters Wednesday that he and his teammates "took note that he knew what he was doing" in training camp, which helped build belief in his abilities. The roster is now looking to maintain a unified front around Stidham with him taking over for Derek Carr.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers: Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider Ending Season After Latest Concussion

Aaron Rodgers was on the other sideline during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa potentially suffered another concussion that put him in concussion protocol. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller had some thoughts about what's next for Tagovailoa. "It's probably time to maybe consider shutting...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Joey Bosa Designated to Return from IR by Chargers After Surgery on Groin Injury

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has been designated to return from injured reserve and will hit the practice field Thursday, according to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. Bosa has been sidelined since suffering a torn groin in a Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He posted 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, seven tackles, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in three games before going on the shelf.

Comments / 0

Community Policy