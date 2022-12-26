The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating 60-year-old Arueda Willeto, who has bronchitis and has been diagnosed with dementia. On December 26, 2022, just after 3:00 p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to a welfare check near the intersection of Northeast 127th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. The caller reported talking with an alder adult female who appeared confused and lost. The confused woman said she wanted to go to 102nd Avenue but was walking in the opposite direction. The caller guided the woman in the right direction, and the woman walked off. The caller then called 911. Officers arrived but the woman could not be located.

2 DAYS AGO