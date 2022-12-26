ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

Christmas Day Fire in Spring Valley Apartment Kills Dog, Displaces 6 People

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FtU6_0juVpSJs00
Firefighters battle the blaze in Spring Valley. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A fire inside a Spring Valley apartment on Sunday afternoon left a dog dead, displaced six people and damaged three other units.

The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. in a four-unit building at 9934 San Juan Street, San Miguel Fire & Rescue officials said.

A child told firefighters the blaze started in a Christmas tree inside the apartment.

The apartment where the fire started was destroyed. Two of the other units remain habitable.

Some 40 firefighters from San Miguel and other departments fought the blaze.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy