Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Calavo Growers (CVGW) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CVGW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -91.89%. A...
Zacks.com
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CLNE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Constellation Brands (STZ) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
STZ - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
SMPL - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
RPM International (RPM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
RPM - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Boost Your Portfolio
OSW - Free Report) , Hudson Technologies (. HDSN - Free Report) , International Game Technology (. BBW - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest,...
Zacks.com
Conagra Brands (CAG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
CAG - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) a Buy Now?
VIST - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Buy Gartner (IT) Stock Now
IT - Free Report) performed well in the past six-month period and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the factors that make...
Zacks.com
Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MRVL - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this chipmaker have returned -24%, compared to...
Zacks.com
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
LPLA - Free Report) closed at $221.04, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
GLP - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) is a Strong Buy Stock Now
ORCC - Free Report) is well-poised to grow on the back of a high interest rate environment, a diversified portfolio and a solid inorganic growth strategy. Shares of ORCC have climbed 13.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5% growth. Owl Rock Capital, with a market...
Zacks.com
Clearfield (CLFD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CLFD - Free Report) closed at $105.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.24% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
DexCom (DXCM) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know
DXCM - Free Report) closed at $109.77, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device...
Zacks.com
Is EMCOR Group (EME) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
EME - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
D - Free Report) closed at $61.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Fortinet (FTNT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
FTNT - Free Report) closed at $47.86, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the network security company had lost 5.89% over...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is a Trending Stock
TXN - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this chipmaker have returned -10.7%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
BIDU - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this web search company have returned +2.8%,...
Comments / 0