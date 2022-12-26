ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Federal agencies have joined Provo holiday arson investigation

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have made an arrest in a pair of holiday arsons that appear to have links to other fires in the area. Detectives with the Provo Police Department arrested a 19-year-old suspect Tuesday in fires set in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to a Wednesday evening post by Provo Fire Marshal Lynn Schofield. The fires both came in the recreation room of the Centennial Apartments, 320 N 1020 E.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan

OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

Salt Lake police respond to argument, shooting at housing complex for homeless

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement said they took one suspect into custody after a possible self-defense shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they were dispatched to Palmer Court, a supportive housing complex for homeless individuals located at 999 South Main Street, at 2:48 p.m. on reports of shots fired.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake police investigate Main Street shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating whether a shooting Tuesday afternoon was done in self-defense. Just before 3 p.m., there was a confrontation between two men just outside the entrance to Palmer Court, 999 S. Main Street. Details about what happened during the confrontation were still being investigated Tuesday, said Salt Lake police detective Michael Ruff.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
doniphanherald.com

Grand Island Police arrest man in connection to Utah kidnapping

GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Police have arrested a man in connection to a Utah child abduction. The department said it arrested Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 3320 Langenheder St. in Grand Island. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found Kojima...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting kills one in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC 4

Salt Lake woman kidnapped by knifepoint and forced to drive on Christmas Eve

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will by knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around on Christmas Eve. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, is facing charges of one Class A misdemeanor count of threat of violence, one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, one first-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping, and one third-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

SWAT called after Orem man purposely damages his rented residence

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested on Christmas after SWAT was called to his residence, where officials reported finding intentional damage worth thousands of dollars. Kevin Whimpey, 32, reportedly caused over $10,000 in damages to the residence he rented in Orem on Sunday. The address of his residence was not initially specified.
OREM, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City police: 3 critically injured in Rose Park crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were critically injured in what Salt Lake City police are calling a potential alcohol-related crash Monday night in Rose Park. Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 650 N. 900 West, according to Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy