ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prague, OK

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama quarterback spotted taking reps with receivers in Sugar Bowl prep

Something interesting happened Tuesday in Sugar Bowl prep for Alabama, but it is nothing for fans to be alarmed about. The Crimson Tide had its second practice at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) for its matchup against Kansas State University on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. Jalen Milroe, a sophomore quarterback, was spotted taking reps with wide receivers. Alabama reporters watched him catch a screen pass and immediately shared the moment with social media.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama linebacker misses Sugar Bowl practice with an apparent arm injury

The University of Alabama football team arrived safely at Caesars Superdome on Monday for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide practiced and the media had a 15-minute window to view it. Several reporters saw veteran inside linebacker Jaylen Moody standing off to the side. His right arm...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food

Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina teams, fans, ESPN audience

The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl drew a sold-out crowd last year, its first year in the new Protective Stadium. That was largely thanks to the Auburn Tigers fan base, which came came out in droves but left disappointed as Auburn lost to the University of Houston, 17-13. It’s unlikely the 47,100...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy

A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six... The post Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
STILLWATER, OK
The Spun

Reporter Issues Statement After Awkward Exchange With Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State reporter Marshall Scott decided to address his followers after an awkward exchange with Mike Gundy following OSU's loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night. After asking if Gundy planned to make any potential staff changes given the Cowboys disappointing season, Gundy snapped on Scott....
STILLWATER, OK
cwbradio.com

Buchanan Transferring To Oklahoma

Former Loyal High School wrestling champion Stephen Buchanan is transferring to Oklahoma. Stephen has wrestled for the University of Wyoming for the last three seasons. He finished eighth in the nation at 197 for Wyoming in the 2021 national championships, and last season took third place at 197 after he was ranked as high as number-two in the nation in the national individual wrestling poll. Stephen has an overall college wrestling record of 68-22, including 28-3 for Wyoming last season.
NORMAN, OK
Z94

Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant

If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry Receives $1 Million

In 1893, Elmer Ellsworth Kirkpatrick Sr. became the Territory of Oklahoma’s 25th licensed dentist and the Oklahoma Dental Society’s first president. Today, 129 years later, the Kirkpatrick family has donated $1 million to the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry to create an endowment. The interest from the donation will be used to support dental students who agree to practice in underserved areas. Click here to read more.
NORMAN, OK
pdjnews.com

Getting ready for the next cold snap

Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
STILLWATER, OK
kswo.com

Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide financial support for the family of a Stephens County girl who was killed in Texas last month, Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars at various locations across Oklahoma. One of the co-founders for Rural Oklahoma Pride says that he hopes the...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy