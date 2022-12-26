Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ Christmas destruction of Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Stephen Curry couldn’t hold back his delight after watching the Golden State Warriors destroy the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day even without him on the court. The Warriors were missing both Curry and Andrew Wiggins in their Sunday showdown with their bitter West rivals, but that didn’t stop the team from teaching Ja Morant and co. a lesson. Behind Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, who combined for 56 points, the Dubs took down the Grizzlies 123-109.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jordan Poole ejection vs. Grizzlies
Jordan Poole had a spectacular Christmas Day game for the Golden State Warriors in his first 29 minutes of action. It’s the last few seconds before getting ejected against the Grizzlies that had to grind on head coach Steve Kerr’s gears. Poole finished with a team-high 32 points...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Admits There Is Nothing The Lakers Can Do To Fill The Anthony Davis Void
Players and coaches in the NBA often talk about having the "next man up" mindset when someone gets injured but it is always a lot easier said than done. There is a reason why that player was heavily featured in the first place and it is never easy to replace a crucial piece of the team.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an underwhelming 2022-23 season so far, but veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been a major bright spot. The nine-time All-Star was in L.A.’s starting lineup to begin the season, but that changed after three games. Near the end of October, he took on...
Shocking Story of Grizzlies Dismissing Warriors Before Christmas Game
The Grizzlies turned down watching footage of the Warriors before the Christmas game
Lakers News: Jason Kidd Chides Refs For Liberal Treatment Of LeBron James Travels
How much was he kidding?
KGO
Curry and the Warriors host the Hornets
Charlotte Hornets (9-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Charlotte Hornets. Curry currently ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game. The Warriors are 13-2 in home games....
Yardbarker
Ja Morant's trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies
Nobody is learning the “talk spit, get hit” lesson harder than Ja Morant right about now. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant went viral last week over his trash talk for the rest of the Western Conference. Among other things, Morant said that he was not worried about any...
Centre Daily
Klay Thompson scores 29, leads Warriors past Hornets 110-105
Jonathan Kuminga is earning more minutes for his defense, and he showed everybody the big strides he has made as a stopper with veteran Andre Iguodala as his guide and mentor. Klay Thompson scored 29 points and Kuminga delivered on both ends down the stretch, including a gutsy steal that helped the Golden State Warriors hold off the Charlotte Hornets late for a 110-105 win Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Ron Harper Provides Unexpected Boost In Win Over Mavericks
Back during the early 2000s championship runs of the Los Angeles Lakers, everything, rightfully so, revolved around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two were obviously the stars to lead the franchise, but the Lakers also intelligently surrounded them with excellent role players. The likes of Robert Horry, Rick...
Warriors Injury Report Against The Hornets
The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.
KGO
Golden State takes on Utah, seeks 4th straight home win
Utah Jazz (19-17, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (17-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Warriors play Utah. The Warriors are 10-8 in conference games. Golden State leads the Western Conference...
KGO
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1/3 record...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
LaMelo Ball’s Injury Status For Hornets-Warriors Game
LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Believes Lakers Need To Be Better ‘Collectively’ On Defense To Make Up For Absence Of Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers are in danger of another season being lost as they have really struggled since Anthony Davis went down with a foot injury. The Lakers have lost four straight games going into Tuesday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic and their defense has been the biggest reason for that.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Scores 48 Points In Win Over Raptors After Suffering Shoulder Injury
The work ethic of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is one of his key attributes that separated him from the rest of the NBA. His pure dedication to his craft set the stage for many historic nights. One game in which that was evident was against the Toronto Raptors...
Predicting The Los Angeles Lakers 'Win And Loss' Record For The Rest Of The 2022-23 NBA Season
Los Angeles Lakers are in tough situation after Anthony Davis' injury. Per recent reports, he is out until at least mid-January, and even though LeBron James is playing great, the Purple and Gold are not in a good position ahead of the upcoming NBA playoffs.
KGO
Raiders bench Derek Carr: Answering questions on Vegas' QB future
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesdaythat they were sitting Derek Carr, who has been the team's starting quarterback since they selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft, and starting Jarrett Stidham for their final two games, with Chase Garbers as his backup. "None of...
