Memphis, TN

ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ Christmas destruction of Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Stephen Curry couldn’t hold back his delight after watching the Golden State Warriors destroy the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day even without him on the court. The Warriors were missing both Curry and Andrew Wiggins in their Sunday showdown with their bitter West rivals, but that didn’t stop the team from teaching Ja Morant and co. a lesson. Behind Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, who combined for 56 points, the Dubs took down the Grizzlies 123-109.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an underwhelming 2022-23 season so far, but veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been a major bright spot. The nine-time All-Star was in L.A.’s starting lineup to begin the season, but that changed after three games. Near the end of October, he took on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGO

Curry and the Warriors host the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (9-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Charlotte Hornets. Curry currently ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game. The Warriors are 13-2 in home games....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Ja Morant's trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies

Nobody is learning the “talk spit, get hit” lesson harder than Ja Morant right about now. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant went viral last week over his trash talk for the rest of the Western Conference. Among other things, Morant said that he was not worried about any...
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

Klay Thompson scores 29, leads Warriors past Hornets 110-105

Jonathan Kuminga is earning more minutes for his defense, and he showed everybody the big strides he has made as a stopper with veteran Andre Iguodala as his guide and mentor. Klay Thompson scored 29 points and Kuminga delivered on both ends down the stretch, including a gutsy steal that helped the Golden State Warriors hold off the Charlotte Hornets late for a 110-105 win Tuesday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KGO

Golden State takes on Utah, seeks 4th straight home win

Utah Jazz (19-17, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (17-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Warriors play Utah. The Warriors are 10-8 in conference games. Golden State leads the Western Conference...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1/3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
KGO

Raiders bench Derek Carr: Answering questions on Vegas' QB future

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesdaythat they were sitting Derek Carr, who has been the team's starting quarterback since they selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft, and starting Jarrett Stidham for their final two games, with Chase Garbers as his backup. "None of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

