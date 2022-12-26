Read full article on original website
DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
FEMALE SENT TO JUVENILE DETENTION FOLLOWING ALLEGED SCHOOL BURGLARY
A female juvenile was taken into custody following an alleged school burglary. A Roseburg Police report said officers received video footage of two females breaking into Joseph Lane Middle School on Northeast Vine Street on December 17th. Officers later identified one of the females. The suspect was allegedly seen on video breaking a window at the school, damaging a vending machine, and stealing a wheelchair.
MAN JAILED FOR REPORTED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for a reported strangulation incident by Roseburg Police early Saturday. Information from RPD said at about 12:20 a.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Southeast Mill Street for a disturbance. The victim had evidence that she had been strangled and had other minor injuries.
EUGENE MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DUII AND ELUDE INCIDENT
A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged DUII and elude incident early Monday. A DCSO report said just before 1:15 a.m. a pickup was observed in the area of West B Avenue and Second Street in Drain, which was allegedly driving recklessly. When a deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, the pickup failed to yield and continued to drive northbound on Second Street. Shortly after the pursuit began, the vehicle crashed down an embankment and into some blackberry bushes.
DEPUTIES JAIL WOMAN DUE TO WARRANTS
Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman for warrants after an investigation early Tuesday. A DCSO report said at about 2:30 a.m. while looking into the possible misuse of 911, the 36-year old woman was contacted in the 1000 block of Union Gap, between Sutherlin and Oakland.
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOOT REPORTEDLY RUN OVER
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly ran over a juvenile’s foot on Tuesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. a 16-year old and a 17-year old were walking in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Roberts Creek Road in Green. The driver did not see the juveniles as it was dark and the parking lot had no lighting. The report said the teens were both wearing dark clothing and staring at their phones as they walked.
Oregon Poacher Charged for Illegally Killing Three Bucks Caught in Headlights, Leaving Them to Rot
Oregon wildlife officials have finally tracked down the man responsible for committing the trifecta of hunting crimes: killing bucks out of season, using artificial light at night and letting the meat go to waste. The infractions originally took place in March last year, and since then, Oregon State Police have been investigating the incident.
TWO JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Two people were jailed for an alleged trespass incident, by the Winston Police Department on Thursday night. A WPD report said at about 9:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Meadowood Drive regarding a trespass. Officers contacted a 31-year old man and a 27-year old woman on the property and charged them with first-degree criminal trespass. The woman also had a warrant out for her arrest. Both were detained on $6,250 bail. They were released on Friday.
TWO CHARGED WITH 4TH DEGREE ASSAULT, FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT INCIDENT
Two people were charged with 4th degree assault following a Friday night incident in the Winchester area. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 7:30 p.m. a 52-year old woman called dispatch and said she had been pushed down by an 80-year old man, which caused prolonged pain to a large contusion on her arm. The woman said she got up and pushed the man down, then hit him in the face multiple times while sitting on his chest. This allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Elmar Drive.
DRIVER INJURED IN CHRISTMAS EVE WRECK
The driver was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Christmas eve. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday evening at about 9:30 p.m. a woman was traveling east on Hayhurst Road near Andrews Road in the Yoncalla area when she struck a group of deer in the roadway. This caused her to lose control of her pickup, which then struck a power pole. The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to an unnamed medical facility, due to pain.
FRIENDS OF FORD’S POND SEEKING YEAR-END DONATIONS
Friends of Ford’s Pond is seeking donations by the end of this year, to help them complete the paved path around the pond in 2023. Due to the pandemic, the Ford’s Pond project has experienced a 2-year delay and now a skyrocketing inflation in costs. Through a special opportunity, Oregon State Parks is allowing a grant amendment the first week of January. That means donations will double in value. Finances given in this calendar year will be used towards the path’s $25,000 construction shortfall.
DOUGLAS ELECTRIC HAS 1489 METERS WITHOUT POWER AS OF MID-DAY WEDNESDAY
As of mid-day Wednesday, crews with the Douglas Electric Cooperative have 1489 meters without power, due to the storm that hit the state Monday and Tuesday. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said while their staff were on a rest period Tuesday night, contract crews were working to restore the transmission issues in the Umpqua area. Bigler said unfortunately, one of their pieces of equipment had a mechanical failure so they were unable to complete those repairs. A replacement piece of equipment is now in place as progress continues.
FUGITIVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY ROSEBURG POLICE
A fugitive was taken into custody by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect at Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. He was found to have a warrant out of Canyonville Justice Court. While at Corrections, a small packet of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his boot. He was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine-violation and held for the warrant. Bail was set at $5,340.
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER REPORTEDLY ELUDING POLICE
A suspect was jailed after reportedly eluding police on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:20 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for expired tags, while the sedan was near the intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger allegedly fled on foot.
POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
Roseburg Police cited a man for driving while suspended, during a traffic stop early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. an officer stopped a 29-year old near the intersection of Southeast Court Avenue, and Southeast Jackson Street, for multiple traffic violations and learned that his license was suspended. He was detained, and later cited and released for a misdemeanor count of the charge.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOPLIFTING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged shoplifting incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:15 a.m. the 45-year old was allegedly seen pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise out of Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, without paying for the items. The total value of the items taken was $315.76. They were returned to the business.
Researchers in Oregon Found That Certain Trout Can Tolerate Warmer Water Temperatures
Researchers in Oregon: The Archie Creek fire, which started in September 2020 and was located close to Roseburg, Oregon, consumed all 5,000 acres of the Hinkle Creek watershed. This watershed was the natural habitat of the rainbow, cutthroat, and steelhead trout. Researchers in Oregon Found That Certain Trout Can Tolerate...
North Bend man arrested after illegally killing three young deer, leaving them to waste
COOS BAY, Ore. — Following a lengthy investigation, Oregon Fish & Wildlife Troopers have identified and apprehended the suspect who illegally killed three young deer in Coos Bay. On March 23, 2021, three young Blacktail buck deer were found by a citizen alongside a sand road on the North...
Wind advisory issued for Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The wind advisory is for eastern Curry County, Josephine County, and parts of central and eastern Douglas County. This includes portions of Highways 199, 138, 38, and Interstate 5. Western Siskiyou County is...
