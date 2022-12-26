Effective: 2022-12-29 10:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

DICKINSON COUNTY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO