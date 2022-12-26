Effective: 2022-12-29 10:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Blaine; Holt; Logan; Loup WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Holt, Blaine, Loup and Logan Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and lowered visibilities. Prepare for hazardous travel conditions.

