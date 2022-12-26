ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football HQ

College football schedule, picks today: Bowl games on Monday

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vM9c_0juVmka500

College football bowl season continues on the day after Christmas as the postseason finds one game to be played on the schedule today.

Going bowling: College football bowl game schedule for 2022

Early in the postseason, the Sun Belt and Mountain West have performed the best overall while the AAC and Conference USA have not played up to expectations.

But as the calendar moves after the Christmas holiday is when we'll start seeing the more prestigious teams in action in the more famous bowl games, culminating in the College Football Playoff and national championship.

How it's going so far: College football bowl game tracker: Conference win/loss records

Here's what you need to know about the bowl schedule today.

College football schedule, picks today: Bowl games set for Monday

All times Eastern

Quick Lane Bowl
New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green
Mon., Dec. 26 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV ( Try for free )

Point spread: Bowling Green comes into the game as narrow 3 point favorites against New Mexico State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The book set the over/under mark at 48.5 points for the game.

Moneyline: Bowling Green -161 | New Mexico State +125

Spread consensus pick: Bowling Green -3

FPI prediction: Bowling Green boasts the narrow 52.0 percent chance to win the game, compared with New Mexico State's 47.9 percent edge, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

College Football HQ prediction: Neither of these defenses is particularly great, but they do each have individual pieces who can get behind the line of scrimmage and create negative plays. That should keep the point total relatively low, but the Falcons have potential at quarterback in Matt McDonald, who hits almost 240 yards per game with a respectable 22/8 TD-INT ratio. The pick: Bowling Green wins 27-20 (BGSU -3, Under 48.5)

How to watch and stream college football every season

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

College Football Playoff rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. Kansas State
  10. USC
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Oregon
  16. Tulane
  17. LSU
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Mississippi State
  23. NC State
  24. Troy
  25. UTSA

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

There Are 4 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are four bowl games on the schedule, with the first matchup starting at noon. The action kicks off with Georgia Southern and Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl. This will take place at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. A...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Wild Nick Saban Rumor

In the 24 or so hours since the Denver Broncos officially fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a plethora of names have been thrown around as potential candidates. One seems to have grabbed the attention of football fans more than any other. Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback made waves ...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game

The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Breaking: Texas Quarterback Is Transferring To Big Ten School

A Texas quarterback has a new home. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hudson Card has transferred to Purdue. He committed to head coach Ryan Walters earlier in the day. This comes three weeks after Card entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the starter for two games during the 2021 season before serving as the backup to Casey Thompson.
AUSTIN, TX
FanBuzz

Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife is the Daughter of an SEC Quarterback Legend

Lane Kiffin is easily the most entertaining head coach in the Southeastern Conference since he took over at Ole Miss. There are so many reasons the "Lane Train" has been both loved and hated in college football. He's blasted everyone and everything in tweets on social media. He once nailed a hilarious Saban impression after winning two national championships as an assistant coach at University of Alabama. No one knows what the 47-year-old is going to say or do next.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr speaks out on being ‘villain’ in College Football Playoff vs. Georgia

Marvin Harrison Jr knows the Ohio State Buckeyes are underdogs heading into their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. And Harrison is fine with it. In fact, the star wideout is excited to play the ‘villain’ role against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Ohio State football receiver spoke out on his team’s ‘underdog’ role heading into the clash with the Bulldogs, per Chase Brown on Twitter.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)

South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State

Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Clemson Quarterback's Parents' Decision

Cade Klubnik's parents reportedly went above and beyond to be in attendance for their son's first collegiate start. Per The Athletic's David Ubben: "Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik’s parents’ flight out of Austin was canceled. They picked up a rental car at 10 p.m., drove overnight and are currently in the middle of a 20-hour drive across the country to Miami for the Orange Bowl, their son’s first college start."
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major Big Ten Quarterback Transfer

After three seasons at Texas but with less than 200 passes thrown, quarterback Hudson Card entered the transfer portal ahead of his fourth college football season. He has now landed at a Big Ten program. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Card has decided to join reigning Big...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: College Football Bowl Game Field In Unacceptable Shape

Petco Park was converted to a football field for the Holiday Bowl this Wednesday. Unfortunately, the finished product was very disappointing. Before kickoff on Wednesday, a video showing off the field conditions surfaced on social media. There were visible gaps between sections of the turf. Here's the video of the...
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Announcement

One of the top kickers in college football has made his decision on the 2023 NFL Draft. Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced on Tuesday that he will turn pro after the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. He could've stayed at Alabama for one more year, but decided to forego that for the NFL.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Football Player Writes Heartfelt Farewell

Nebraska tight end Chancellor Brewington declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Brewington announced his decision by posting a letter thanking his coaches, teammates, and family. He called his time at Nebraska "the experience of a lifetime" that he "will cherish forever." "As hard as I've worked getting here,...
LINCOLN, NE
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy