Dillon Brooks blasts officials after loss to Warriors: 'Should have had different refs'

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Dillon Brooks had a lot to say about the referees after the Memphis Grizzlies lost 123-109 on Christmas Day to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

Brooks finished with five fouls and checked out early in the third quarter when he picked up his fourth. Jaren Jackson Jr. dealt with foul trouble throughout the game and was limited to 20:39 of playing time.

After months of trash talk and Twitter exchanges, the conversations continued on the court Sunday. The Warriors were whistled for six technical fouls, and the Grizzlies had one. The last Warriors technical came after Klay Thompson made a 3-pointer and stood over Brooks while he was on the floor.

“The refs let it happen," Brooks said. "They were doing it all game, and then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. (Expletive) up calls, putting the wrong guys on the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs."

Brooks' comment about the free-throw sequence is likely referring to when Jackson picked up his fifth personal foul with 2:29 left in the third quarter. While the foul appeared to be Jackson against James Wiseman, Thompson shot the free throws.

Jackson entered Sunday's game doing a better job of limiting his fouls. His 2.9 fouls per game is the lowest of his career. The previous low was 3.5 last season. Jackson finished Sunday with five fouls.

"There's a lot of things I can say about it, but I don't really want to," Jackson said.

