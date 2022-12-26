Queering the family farm: Despite obstacles, LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Midwest

Read full article on original website
Federal feral hog program not showing much impact, Oklahoma one of worst-hit states
Eight years into a U.S. program to control damage from feral pigs, the invasive animals are still a multibillion-dollar plague on farmers, wildlife and the environment. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Feral Swine Damage Management Program has received $31.5 million since it began in 2014. But despite the...
Farmers endured a rough year, but fertilizer companies cashed in
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023
More than half of the states in the U.S. will raise their minimum wages next year. Will yours?
Cult-favorite Crumbl Cookies franchisees slapped with nearly $60,000 in fines for violating child labor laws in 6 states
Child labor violations were up 37% in 2022, the Department of Labor said, and Chick-fil-A and McDonald's were recently fined for similar infractions.
14-year-old Bayport student becomes Wisconsin's second pediatric flu death
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It’s the news you never want to hear, especially around the holidays. “It is with deep sadness that we are sharing with you the news of the death of a Bay Port High School student.”. Ava Schmidt, is a beloved sister, friend, daughter,...
California changing pay requirement for workers with COVID-19
California regulators voted Thursday to end a rule requiring companies to pay employees who can't work because they got infected with COVID-19 while on the job.
2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
Idaho farmers say they need this bill to hire workers. Senators likely killed it
Idaho farmworkers hoped for a bill in Congress that would provide a path to legal status for undocumented workers.
Deadliest jobs in America revealed: These industries are 'dangerous and difficult'
New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has found logging to be the most dangerous job in America, followed by industries such as fishing, hunting and roofing.
Minimum wages set to increase in 27 states in 2023 by an average of $0.87
In 2023, the minimum wage was set to increase in 27 states. The increases range from $0.23 in Michigan (a 2.28% increase from 2022) to $1.50 in Nebraska (a 14.29% increase from 2022). one increase was set to take effect on December 31, 2022;. 22 increases were set to take...
The Government Failed to Help Black Farmers. These Women Created a Fund for Them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decades of discrimination against Black farmers has resulted in lost land, economic instability, and a decline of diversity in the industry. During the pandemic, access to capital became an even larger barrier for farmers trying to keep their farms or, in the case of new farmers, obtain land.
A band of immigrant tenants went to war with their $31 billion landlord. It's a sneak peek at what's to come across America.
As apartments become an investment of choice, tenants are taking a page out of the union playbook to stop evictions and other profit-driven moves.
DC is raising its minimum wage for tipped workers. This group wants Maryland to be next.
Proponents for setting a higher minimum wage for workers who earn tips, such as bartenders and restaurant servers, have their sights set on Maryland, after a successful push this year to phase out the tipped minimum wage in Washington, D.C., which is now less than a third of the District’s non-tipped minimum wage. Representatives of One Fair Wage, a national organization advocating for the ...
Illinois nun's near-arrest leads to law change on power of attorney
CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois nun was almost taken to jail while trying to protect a dying friend.The near-arrest was over a dispute about her last wishes. CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained how a new law could help people avoid what she experienced.Sister Maureen Clancy and Sister Joan McGovern spent years living and working together. That sacred bond led to a special role as McGovern grew sick and made a request."'I am ready to meet my God and I just don't ever want to return to the hospital,'" Clancy said, recapping McGovern's wishes.With an official "power of attorney for health...
Tennessee Farmer Warns US of Major Food Shortages, Price Increases in 2023
The combination of drought due to climate change and supply chain shortages due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic made for a seriously difficult year for American farmers in 2022. And according to fourth-generation dairy farmer and agriculture advocate Stephanie Nash, 2023 has the potential to be even worse in terms of food shortages and food inflation.
US Census Bureau redefines meaning of "urban" America
Almost 1,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas on Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria.Around 3.5 million residents living in the small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost their urban designation were bumped into the rural category. The new criteria raised the population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and housing units were added to the definition.The change matters because rural and urban areas often qualify for different types of federal funding for transportation, housing, health care, education and agriculture....
Bill Championing Paid Time Off, Increased Wages for Overworked Restaurant Employees Introduced in Congress
The bill calls for a ‘thriving wage,’ access to health care, and a dignified work environment
10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State
At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
Black farmers suing Biden for debt relief promised last year
Black farmers were to receive billions of dollars in debt forgiveness as part of the American Rescue Plan. -Black Man in Agricultural FieldPhoto byPexels.com. In March 2021, President Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus package. Section 1005 of the package formally known as the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), directed the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide up to 120 percent of any outstanding loan balance debt relief to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers who are from racially marginalized or ethnic minority communities.
