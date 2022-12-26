Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Forest Service soliciting applications for two $50,000 grants to promote healthy trees, forests
The Texas A&M Forest Service is soliciting applications for a pair of $50,000 grants to promote healthy trees and forests. The agency’s Community Forestry Grants Program seeks to fund community forestry-focused projects in two areas: climate resiliency and community equity. To be eligible, applicants must be public or non-profit...
We asked, you delivered! Check out these pictures 12News viewers sent in of their Christmas trees
It was a particularly cold Christmas throughout Southeast Texas, but frigid temperatures did not stop the holiday cheer. 🎄
floydcountyrecord.com
Second Drought of a Lifetime Describes 2022 Weather
FLOYD COUNTY, TX – After a historic drought in 2011, many residents may have thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime weather event. Unfortunately, the drought of 2022 may top it. According to the final U.S. drought monitor for this year, almost half of the state remains in drought conditions, with...
KFDM-TV
Busted pipes discovered as Southeast Texas warms up
BEAUMONT — The Arctic blast has eased its grip on Southeast Texas but the impact remains. Pipes are thawing as temperatures rise, and homeowners are discovering cracked pipes and leaks. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy for failing to prepare for arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for last week's arctic blast. He continued to say Atmos Energy failed to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in North and Central Texas. "Leading up to, and during the winter event,...
Ashe Juniper a big contributor to cedar fever
Concentrations of this type of pollen are at its worst for Central Texas when there is a south/southwest wind because the winds carry the pollen directly into Central Texas.
Record Busters?
, , , , I don’t know what your holiday wish list looks like this year, but here’s hoping all you big bass buffs out there reel in a heavyweight too chubby for Santa to stuff in his fluffy red bag of goodies. Hopefully, somebody will get lucky and catch a new state record. Super-sized largemouths are always females. Most will be nearing peak weight over the next month or so as the spawning season draws near. Experts say a mature female bass with eggswollen ovaries may weigh 10 percent more than it will without. Factor in a healthy breakfast and a...
Texas non-profit wants your help to bring the Mexican Wolf back home
The Mexican Wolf once ranged across much of West Texas, but its population has fallen in recent years. A new non-profit is hoping to fix that issue.
Expert believes Texas will get through this winter without power grid failure
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Texans know what it looks like when the electric grid falters. In the winter storm of February 2021, millions were without power for days, and more than 200 people died. Dr. Bud Weinstein, the former associate director of the Maguire Energy Institute at SMU, said he believes the governor and ERCOT were trying to ensure it didn't happen again with a request to the federal government for permission to temporarily waive air quality restrictions."So in an abundance of caution, they issued this emergency declaration so that we would have a standby fuel source in the event that natural gas...
portasouthjetty.com
Fishing areas to reopen Tuesday
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will reopen all restricted saltwater fishing areas on the Texas coast at 12:01 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to a news release. TPWD closed bays and estuaries to saltwater fishing on Saturday, Dec. 24, due to the freezing weather conditions. The closure...
wrif.com
Texas Car Wash Freezes Solid During Cold Blast
Most of the country was hit by the arctic blast and experienced freezing temperatures over the last week and folks in Texas have proof. A car wash outside of Austin, TX was literally frozen solid from the frigid temperatures and it’s something you don’t see everyday. Some records...
France 24
Holy icy chill, Batman! Freezing bats saved in Texas
A wave of frigid air triggered "hypothermic shock" in a colony of bats clinging to their roost beneath a bridge in Houston, a sprawling city in Texas. Nearly frozen, the bats began losing their grip and falling to the pavement from nine meters (30 feet) up, the Houston Humane Society reported on its Facebook page.
This Small Texas Town Is A Bucketlist Trip For The New Year & A Charming Wild West Escape
Small towns are the perfect destination for a quick weekend getaway from the bustle of big-city life, and in Texas, you're sure to find many. However, one, specifically, was listed as the best to visit in the Lone Star State when traveling around America. Thrillist recently added no-so-well-known vacation spots...
KVUE
Boomtown: Unprecedented growth continued in Central Texas in 2022
It was a busy year for growth across Central Texas. From business additions to soaring home prices and even a "cyber rodeo," our area was booming in 2022.
fox7austin.com
Texas power grid survived arctic blast, but some experts are still concerned
The Texas power grid survived the arctic blast late last week with no grid-related outages. But some energy experts say grid conditions were still too tight, and could be trouble if we see ice or snow the next time around.
How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season
A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
$34 billion authorized for Ike Dike, construction aimed to protect Texas Coast from hurricane impact
Officials say a disruption from a future hurricane like that of Ike, 13 years ago could have a massive impact on the economy and region.
Stolen van connected to two Mississippi escapees pulled from east Texas lake
A pair of Mississippi prison escapees are apparently on the run in Texas after their stolen van was hauled from Lake Fork near Quitman. Someone reported seeing a man push the van down a boat ramp into the water
A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries
The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
KWTX
Central Texas family makes it home for Christmas after spending over a month in a Florida hospital
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A mother and daughter from West finally returned home just in time for Christmas after spending over a month in a hospital over 1,000 miles away. During that time, the community raised funds to cover expenses. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled to Florida for...
