ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 4

Related
floydcountyrecord.com

Second Drought of a Lifetime Describes 2022 Weather

FLOYD COUNTY, TX – After a historic drought in 2011, many residents may have thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime weather event. Unfortunately, the drought of 2022 may top it. According to the final U.S. drought monitor for this year, almost half of the state remains in drought conditions, with...
TEXAS STATE
Groesbeck Journal

Record Busters?

, , , , I don’t know what your holiday wish list looks like this year, but here’s hoping all you big bass buffs out there reel in a heavyweight too chubby for Santa to stuff in his fluffy red bag of goodies. Hopefully, somebody will get lucky and catch a new state record. Super-sized largemouths are always females. Most will be nearing peak weight over the next month or so as the spawning season draws near. Experts say a mature female bass with eggswollen ovaries may weigh 10 percent more than it will without. Factor in a healthy breakfast and a...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Expert believes Texas will get through this winter without power grid failure

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Texans know what it looks like when the electric grid falters. In the winter storm of February 2021, millions were without power for days, and more than 200 people died. Dr. Bud Weinstein, the former associate director of the Maguire Energy Institute at SMU, said he believes the governor and ERCOT were trying to ensure it didn't happen again with a request to the federal government for permission to temporarily waive air quality restrictions."So in an abundance of caution, they issued this emergency declaration so that we would have a standby fuel source in the event that natural gas...
TEXAS STATE
portasouthjetty.com

Fishing areas to reopen Tuesday

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will reopen all restricted saltwater fishing areas on the Texas coast at 12:01 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to a news release. TPWD closed bays and estuaries to saltwater fishing on Saturday, Dec. 24, due to the freezing weather conditions. The closure...
TEXAS STATE
wrif.com

Texas Car Wash Freezes Solid During Cold Blast

Most of the country was hit by the arctic blast and experienced freezing temperatures over the last week and folks in Texas have proof. A car wash outside of Austin, TX was literally frozen solid from the frigid temperatures and it’s something you don’t see everyday. Some records...
AUSTIN, TX
France 24

Holy icy chill, Batman! Freezing bats saved in Texas

A wave of frigid air triggered "hypothermic shock" in a colony of bats clinging to their roost beneath a bridge in Houston, a sprawling city in Texas. Nearly frozen, the bats began losing their grip and falling to the pavement from nine meters (30 feet) up, the Houston Humane Society reported on its Facebook page.
HOUSTON, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season

A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries

The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy