ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Coles Finest Australian Organic Washed Rind Raw cheese pulled over E.Coli fears

By Hannah Moore For Nca Newswire
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Coles has pulled a popular cheese product from its Coles Finest range and has urged anyone who has bought it not to eat it.

The Coles Finest Australian Organic Washed Rind Raw 500g cheese was recalled on Monday after quality testing revealed microbial contamination of E.Coli in small batches of the product.

'Customers must not consume this product, and anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice,' a statement from the supermarket read.

'Coles is liaising with the supplier and the regulators regarding further steps.'

The affected batch of cheese has been on shelves and available online in Victoria and Tasmania since December 14.

Only the washed rind cheese with a use by date between December 14 2022 and February 1 2023 is affected.

Some strains of E.Coli can cause illnesses including stomach pain, nausea and vomiting.

More serious cases of poisoning can lead to life-threatening complications, which can cause kidney failure and death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtHwR_0juVjQcy00

Customers who purchased the cheese can return it to any Coles supermarket for a full refund, and online customers can receive a full refund or credit by contacting the customer care hotline on 1800 455 400.

Only the specific batch of washed rind raw cheese is affected, and all other Coles Finest brand cheeses remain safe to eat.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Warning after scientists find faeces and dangerous bacteria at self-service check-outs

Health chiefs are warning festive shoppers to wash their hands regularly after a study found both faeces and vomit-inducing bugs - on self-service check-out screens.The investigation, where scientists analysed swabs from several everyday objects, revealed there were thousands of bacteria on the ubiquitous payment machines.E.coli, which causes vomiting, was present on nearly all the surfaces, while poo and microbes that lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs) were found on self-service screens.A bug commonly found in the vagina, mouth, throat and gut called Candida albicans, which can cause yeast infections, was also discovered on an escalator handrail.And shoppers may also be...
foodsafetynews.com

Recall for fish linked to deadly UK Listeria outbreak

A fatal Listeria outbreak in the United Kingdom has been traced to a salmon-smoking processing factory in Scotland. Food Standards Scotland (FSS) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) have now named the company involved in the outbreak that has affected 15 people since October 2020 in England, Scotland, and Wales. Nine patients have become ill since January 2022, with many of them eating ready-to-eat smoked fish before falling sick.
Futurism

Popular Dark Chocolate Brands Contain Dangerous Heavy Metals, Report Finds

You may want to hold off on binge eating all the dark chocolates you're gifted this holiday season, because a new report by Consumer Reports found that many prominent brands contain worryingly high levels of dangerous heavy metals. The independent nonprofit conducted tests on 28 dark chocolate bars, including popular...
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
Parade

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Salads Recalled

A popular salad has been recalled after it was deemed unsafe for consumers to eat. On Dec. 16, Woolworths Group recalled Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad after it was determined the salads contain unsafe plant material, making them a potential health risk for consumers. Per Food...
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

715K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy