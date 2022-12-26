Read full article on original website
Related
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
NEW YORK — (AP) — Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth. "Before Pelé, '10′ was just a number," current Brazil forward Neymar wrote following the soccer great's death Wednesday at the age of 82. "That line, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pelé soccer was just a sport. Pelé changed everything. He transformed soccer into art, entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the Black and above all he gave Brazil visibility. Soccer and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure."
Biden admin to hold Southwest accountable if it fails to fulfill pledges to customers -Buttigieg
WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will hold Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) "accountable" if it fails to fulfill commitments to customers for "controllable delays and cancellations," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday, after the airline canceled thousands of flights in the wake of winter storms.
Fire after highway crash in South Korea kills 5, injures 37
A freight truck collided with a bus on a highway near the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injured 37 others, officials said.
Pelé, who died at 82, was a sports star and cultural icon
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé will be famous for 15 centuries. The Brazilian soccer star said Andy Warhol told him that. It was a twist on something else the American artist is widely credited with saying, that “in the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes.” Warhol made the soccer star’s portrait in 1977, and Pelé took great pride in turning his sports fame into decades of global affection and renown.
Comments / 0