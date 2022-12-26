Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach Bowl
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta
Henry County Daily Herald
WATCH: Kirby Smart Previews College Football Playoff Matchup with Ohio State
With every day that passes, we get a little closer to seeing the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes face off in the Peach Bowl in the college football playoff for a spot in the national championship. The Bulldogs remain a 6.5-point over the Buckeyes and the current favorite to win the national championship amongst the four teams remaining.
Henry County Daily Herald
WATCH: SVP Explains Bloody Tuesdays, Talks Searels and Much More
Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran didn't take long to impact the Georgia roster. He was as close to a "five star" coming out of high school as a center ever could be. The nation's No. 1 ranked center, but it when you talked to the college coaches recruiting him at the time, it was far more about landing the person that is Sedrick Van Pran than the football player.
Henry County Daily Herald
Design plans for Atlanta Speedway Airport in Henry County move forward
HAMPTON — Design plans are underway for Atlanta Speedway Airport’s new layout and hangars. The Board of Commissioners recently approved two contracts for services. The first awards Michael Baker International to update the airport layout plan for $239,520, of which $235,877 will be reimbursed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will ultimately be responsible for $3,642.66.
Henry County Daily Herald
Warren McClendon Updates Injury; Praises Amarius Mims
Warren McClendon is a rarity in college football. The 6-foot-4 tackle from Brunswick, Georgia has been the starting tackle for Georgia in 37 of the Bulldogs’ past 38 games, missing just one game during the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign. You don’t often see that type of monopoly on an offensive line position - especially in the SEC - that often.
thecitymenus.com
Carrollton Resident Launches Carroll County Recovers
Carrollton resident Dan Dixon, a 2005 graduate of Central High School, has launched a business centered around helping those struggling with addiction. Dan talked to us before the holidays about his own personal journey through long-term recovery, “As someone who battled addiction and nearly lost my own life to two overdoses and has made it to the other side nearly ten years later, there is a lot in the way of encouragement I can offer.”
WXIA 11 Alive
Forsyth, Butts Counties water advisories | What to know
All of Butts County and a portion of Forysth County are under boil water advisories due to a water main break. Butts County is testing the water for bacteria levels.
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Lanierland tournament field ready for 63rd edition
The state’s longest-running holiday tournament is set to begin on Wednesday at Cherokee Bluff High School. The three-day tournament begins at the Bluff, with Day 2 at Flowery Branch and Day 3 at Chestatee High School. The fourth-seeded Flowery Branch girls will battle No. 5 Cherokee Bluff at 9...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Henry County Daily Herald
A Look Inside Georgia’s Ferocious Defense
ATLANTA — Feats of strength? There goes Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter into the LSU backfield, lifting quarterback Jayden Daniels in the air with his left arm and simultaneously holding up an index finger on his right hand. That man-among-toddlers sack has defined the Bulldogs’ 2022 season.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Water Authority reporting leaks, strain to system
McDONOUGH — Water leaks due to freezing temperatures are straining the Henry County Water Authority’s ability to supply water throughout the county. Similar to problems in Clayton and Butts counties, HCWA is reporting a number of water leaks and burst pipes along with unchecked flowing water due to empty homes and businesses.
supplychainquarterly.com
Ascend acquires seven-acre terminal in McDonough, Ga.
Logistics and transportation provider Ascend LLC is expanding with an acquired facility in McDonough, Ga., the company said today. Ascend is a dry van, full truckload carrier that offers middle-mile supply chain solutions, and has asset-based operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The new Georgia facility will help the company better serve customers and local drivers throughout the state and in the Atlanta metro-area, the company said in a December 28 press release. “The new facility will serve as an additional terminal for our operations and allow us to more rapidly respond to our local customer’s needs,” Brad Heisterkamp, president of asset operations at Ascend, said in the release. “It will also provide greater convenience and flexibility for our Georgia-domiciled drivers.” The terminal—which is located near Interstate 75 and major distribution hubs—features parking for 100 units, 30 personal vehicles, and several maintenance bays that will operate around the clock to support all Ascend-owned equipment. Additional planning, dispatching, safety, and driver support staff will also be based at this location, the company said.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Restaurant ownership is dream come true for Ron and Chivon Cyrus
If you live in Rockdale or Newton county, you are likely already familiar with The Skrimp Shack. Ron and Chivon Cyrus relocated to the area after retiring from the U.S. Army, serving 21 and 20 years, respectively. Ron is one of 10 children and a twin and was raised by...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
ATLANTA - Still looking for something to do during the last week of 2022? We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned for the family and singles to end the year on a positive note. Whether you feel stargazing the Georgia nighttime sky from an indoor planetarium, or partying it...
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough schedules annual New Year's Eve celebration to kickoff the 2023 year
McDONOUGH — The city of McDonough is ready to ring in the new year with the return of its annual countdown. Henry County residents looking to welcome in the 2023 year with a bang can make plans to join in the festivities for the 10th New Year’s Eve Geranium Drop on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Potential locally for light snow showers and flurries tonight
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 26, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for the potential for light snow showers and flurries for 20 counties in Georgia tonight, including Gwinnett, Walton, Barrow, Clark, Oconee, Newton and Morgan counties in the local area. At 4:10 a.m. this morning,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
luxury-houses.net
Luxury Awaits in This $5.85 Beautiful Home in Alpharetta, GA With 250 Feet of Lake Frontage
The Home in Alpharetta features a slate roof, copper gutters, a gourmet kitchen, two primary suites, an outdoor kitchen, pool and so much more, now available for sale. This home located at 1220 Troon Ct, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Qunning Rong – Keller Williams North Atlanta – (Phone: (770) 663-7291) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Alpharetta.
Look: Kirby Smart Hints At 2 Likely Returns For Georgia
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hopes to have two key offensive contributors for Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Ohio State. Per Dawgs247's Jordan D. Hill, Smart expressed optimism for wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Warren McClendon playing in the Peach Bowl. "We're excited to get those...
Metro Atlanta counties issue boil water advisories as crews address water system issues
ATLANTA — Boil water advisories have been issued for parts of four metro Atlanta counties as more water systems are affected by record-breaking freezing temperatures. On Monday, a boil water advisory was issued for residents in the North Monroe County water system due to a water main leak in the Butts County Water System, which services Monroe County. The advisory applies to any residences on Johnstonville Road and north of Johnstonville Road other than the River Forest, Riata, and River Walk subdivisions.
