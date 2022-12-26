ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what happens to Fort Worth's Christmas tree in Sundance Square after the holidays

By Megan Cardona
This year’s 65-foot Christmas tree in Sundance Square marked the 76th anniversary of the Fort Worth Community Christmas Tree project.

The Norway Spruce arrived in Fort Worth from Mancelona, Michigan on Nov. 14 and is the tallest live Christmas tree in Texas, said Bryan Eppstein, Fort Worth Community Christmas Tree project spokesperson.

Fort Worth’s Christmas tree is a tradition started by Amon Carter in 1947 and was originally placed in Burke Burnett Park, according to previous Star-Telegram reporting.

Amon Carter shown speaking at community Christmas Tree. Special Collections, Fort Worth Star-Telegram Collection, UTA Libraries

The project was taken over by the Fort Worth Jaycees in 1956 and was later moved to the east of the Convention Center, at 9th and Main streets, in 1986.

The City Council approved the tree’s relocation to Sundance Square in 1999.

If you didn’t have a chance to see the tree in downtown Fort Worth before Christmas, don’t worry — the tree will still be up with all its decorations for a little while longer.

Is the tree owned by Sundance Square?

While the Fort Worth Community Christmas Tree is hosted in Sundance Square , the tree is paid for through a community effort, Eppstein said.

The project is covered by a combination of sponsorship, community cash donations, and in-kind donations. For the past three years, the Fort Worth Chamber Foundation has accepted the sponsorship and community cash donations for the project.

Contributions go toward the cost of buying, transporting and decorating the tree. Total project costs range from $225,000 to $250,000.

This huge white fir tree, photographed in its native habitat, the towering Sacramento Mountains of New Mexico, was brought by a tree hunting expedition arranged by the Star-Telegram. The tree was erected in Burk Burnett Park for Fort Worth’s first community Christmas celebration in 10 years. The view of the 60-foot tree shows woodsmen clearing underbrush before the tree was cut and lowered with ropes. Published in the Fort Worth Star Telegram morning edition, November 12, 1950. Special Collections, Fort Worth Star-Telegram Collection, UTA Libraries

When will the Christmas tree in Sundance Square be taken down?

The Fort Worth Community Christmas Tree will have its lights and decorations removed between Jan. 9-10, Eppstein said. Taking down the decorations and lights generally takes 1-2 days, depending on weather.

Once the decorations are removed, the tree will be taken down in the morning of Jan. 11.

What happens to the tree after it gets taken down?

Once it’s taken down, the tree is trimmed in Sundance Square Plaza before it is relocated to a lot east of downtown for mulching.

Because of Sundance Square’s over $100,000 annual in-kind donation and hosting of the project, the mulch is recycled for landscaping on the Sundance Square campus, Eppstein said.

A crew works to stabilize the 2022 Ft Worth Christmas Tree in Sundance Square Plaza on Monday, November 14, 2022, in downtown Fort Worth. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

What happens to the Christmas tree decorations?

Every few years, the tree lights are replaced and each year new ornaments the size of large beach balls are blended in with older ornaments, Eppstein said.

Supply chain shortages over the past few years have made acquiring new tree decorations and lights difficult, he said, so in the last two years local Fort Worth artists have been hired to hand-paint used ornaments.

Everything related to the Christmas tree — from decorations to lights — are stored in warehouses east of downtown courtesy of Sundance Square, Eppstein said.

