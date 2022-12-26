Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last year's Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 rollout was a disaster for OnePlus. The initial build for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro was so buggy that it was pulled within days of release. Worse, the company took months to fix all the issues and release the OS to its other devices. This year though, the story has been different, with OnePlus beating Samsung in updating its 2022 flagship phone to Android 13. Since then, the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 9 series have also been updated to the latest Android build. And now, it is the turn of the budget-oriented Nord CE 2 Lite to taste Android 13.

