The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
YouTube is thinking about toning down the red in its latest UI test
The color red is a huge part of YouTube's brand identity. The video-sharing platform is constantly adding new features and changing its UI across platforms, but Google's developers often leave the red elements untouched. Hot on the heels of a recent major UI overhaul, YouTube appears to be testing color variations for the video progress bar on its Android app, going for a desaturated look.
Oppo promises to beat Google Pixels in the update department
In late November, OnePlus announced its new software policy, promising four OS updates and five years of security patches for its upcoming devices. Given that OnePlus is now just a sub-brand of Oppo and both companies share their software resources, it was only a matter of time before the latter also announced its new software update policy. Like OnePlus, Oppo is also promising four major ColorOS updates along with five years of security patches for its "selected flagship models" starting in 2023.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series flaunts its signature colors in these leaked promo images
Samsung's hotly anticipated Galaxy S23 series has not been keeping a particularly low profile for a still-unannounced phone, and between the leaks and rumors, we've already got a pretty solid read on what to expect. We know that the upcoming flagship series is aiming for some subtle design changes and have heard a bit about how Samsung might show those off in its marketing materials. Now, the latest leak cuts right to the chase, actually showing us some of those promo pics and Samsung's signature color choices for the Galaxy S23 family.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets the stable OxygenOS 13 update
Last year's Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 rollout was a disaster for OnePlus. The initial build for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro was so buggy that it was pulled within days of release. Worse, the company took months to fix all the issues and release the OS to its other devices. This year though, the story has been different, with OnePlus beating Samsung in updating its 2022 flagship phone to Android 13. Since then, the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 9 series have also been updated to the latest Android build. And now, it is the turn of the budget-oriented Nord CE 2 Lite to taste Android 13.
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There's something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, "the heart wants what it can't have?" if you haven't stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
The 75 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Over-the-Top After-Christmas Sale
And the discounts are steep: up to 70 percent off.
An employee laid off by Meta says he got a strange package from the company marked 'leaver' with two emojis inside and no note
Matt Motyl was let go as part of 2022 Meta's layoffs. He's since received a package bearing his ID number and calling him a "leaver."
BHG
These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7
The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
63+ Best Amazon After-Christmas Sales That Might Even Be Better Than Black Friday
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the holiday sales still keep on coming! Though plenty of gifts have now been unwrapped and delectable holiday feasts consumed, it's still the season for saving some serious bucks on a few of your favorite things, from TVs to shoes and everything in between.
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro Max for rumored iPhone 15 Ultra — here's why
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones this year, but I'm more excited for an iPhone 15 Ultra with a possible new design, USB-C and periscope zoom camera.
The OnePlus 11 shares its hardware specs on the road to release
2022 is almost entirely behind us, so we look forward to exciting new launches in the first half of 2023, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the OnePlus 11. Rumors show the former will debut in February, but OnePlus has officially confirmed a February 7 global launch date for the OnePlus 11. Ahead of the worldwide debut, the new OnePlus phone is now certified by TENAA, revealing all but the most detailed specifications.
All the ways One UI 5 shows Samsung getting ready to kill off Bixby
When Samsung released the Galaxy S8 back in 2017, the phone made waves with its revolutionary design. The S8 started the war against bezels, and will be remembered as one of Samsung's best smartphones. What many of us try to forget about the S8 launch, though, is the arrival of Bixby — the latest in a long line of Samsung voice assistants that started with S Voice on the Galaxy S3. Nearly six years later, Bixby is still here — but I don't think it will be for much longer.
How to use Maintenance mode on Samsung Galaxy phones with One UI 5
It's a pain to hand over your favorite Android phone to a service center for repair work. Even for quick repairs, there's a concern that the technician could go through your private photos and files stored on the device. Samsung aims to solve this problem with Maintenance mode in One UI 5. Below is everything you need to know about this feature and how to use it on your Galaxy device.
Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year
Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.
The best OnePlus 10T cases in 2022
OnePlus has taken a unique approach with the OnePlus 10T — the runner-up to its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro — delivering a smartphone with a top-notch CPU, faster charging, and more RAM, but more modest camera features. Designed as a OnePlus smartphone for the masses, the OnePlus 10T offers great value, especially for fans of the OnePlus brand who don't need the best cameras.
OnePlus and Oppo announce partnership, like they weren't the same company already
OnePlus and Oppo have long worked hand-in-hand on hardware and software alike, but OnePlus was able to maintain its independent identity — until recently. While OnePlus still makes some of our favorite Android phones, the line separating the two brands has been less and less bright by the day. Their close ties became more obvious when the two brands decided to merge software resources. Now, OnePlus and Oppo are getting into an even deeper, more formal partnership, making OnePlus a sub-brand of Oppo in every meaningful way.
Scrcpy gets its clipboard mojo back with Android 13 devices
Scrcpy (that's "screen copy" to you and me) has always been a nifty tool for those who want to interact with and record clips from their Android device through the Android Debug Bridge protocol onto their desktop client of choice. But the latest update will be especially handy for those who own an Android 13 device and want to copy and paste text and images from it to and from their desktop.
Motorola's laptop-inspired ThinkPhone looks ready for business in high quality leaks
We have already picked our favorite smartphones of 2022 and hype is quickly building for impending launches like the OnePlus 11, Samsung Galaxy S23, and other models. One of these early-2023 flagships already on our radar is coming from Lenovo-owned Motorola, and a couple weeks back we got to check out some early imagery and rumored technical specifications. Now, a fresh set of pics gives us our best look yet the Motorola ThinkPhone.
