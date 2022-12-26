ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

advantagenews.com

Free Christmas tree recycling offered in Riverbend

An Alton business is offering free curbside pick-up and recycling of live Christmas trees to residents of Alton and Godfrey. Sparks Junk Removal and Hauling is taking contact information through its website: www.sparksjunkremoval.net. Denise Sparks tells The Big Z more about the service:. Sparks says you may also call or...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Listener’s Favorite: Katie’s Pizza and Pasta

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Happy Holidays from the Meet St. Louis podcast!. This week, we’re bringing you a listener’s favorite: Katie’s Pizza and Pasta. The episode has everything you need this time of year: family, food and frozen pizza.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Water main breaks causing damage to Annie Malone center, greater demand for plumbing services

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the aftermath of extreme temperatures across the Metro, a crisis is now beginning to burst through homes and buildings. “It’s cold. It’s devastating. When I woke up this morning, I did not expect this,” said Keisha Lee, CEO of Annie Malone Children and Family Services. “It’s just heartbreaking because we’re a crisis center, and people come to us when they’re in crisis.”
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night

ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow. The range of snow expected to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Larry Parks

Larry John Parks, 81, passed away at 8:34 am on Monday, December 26, 2022 at home after a long battle with CLL leukemia. The son of John W. and Lelia V. (Anderson) Parks, he was born July 19, 1941 in Alton, IL. Larry graduated from Alton Senior High School in...
ALTON, IL
wgel.com

Greenville House Fire On Christmas Day

Greenville firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Rt. 140 on Christmas Day. The call came in around 9:30 AM. Fire officials told WGEL a minivan was parked under a carport. The van caught fire, which in turn caught the carport on fire and then part of the home. The fire was contained to the carport and one are of the house. It was not a total loss, but the home did sustain significant damage. The minivan was a total loss.
GREENVILLE, IL
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

