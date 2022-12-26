Read full article on original website
Free Christmas tree recycling offered in Riverbend
An Alton business is offering free curbside pick-up and recycling of live Christmas trees to residents of Alton and Godfrey. Sparks Junk Removal and Hauling is taking contact information through its website: www.sparksjunkremoval.net. Denise Sparks tells The Big Z more about the service:. Sparks says you may also call or...
2022 in Review: Legends Sled Art Hill on Dumpster Lids
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
St. Louis Weather Is Actually Going to Be Decent This Week, Finally
We got our Christmas wish
All aboard! Hop on the North Pole Night Cap at Union Station
ST. LOUIS — Pop-up bars are all the rage these days. A holiday pop-up on a moving train departing Union Station may just be the ticket to wrap up 2022. Beginning Wednesday night, you'll be able to hop aboard a 45-minute excursion for a North Pole Night Cap. With...
As the weather heats, be on the lookout for burst pipes
As the temperatures go up, so do the number of water main breaks because of the freezing last week.
Golfers: Welcome the New Year With Forest Park’s Frozen Open
The four-person scramble includes nine holes,
‘We had nothing’: Metro East complex leaves senior citizen tenants without power & heat during cold weekend
Granite City, Il. (KMOV) -A holiday nightmare at a Metro East senior living facility is over. Electricity has been fully restored at Town and Country Apartments in Granite after elderly tenants told News 4 they were left without power and heat since Christmas Eve. “We were left on our own,”...
Welcome the New Year With Babler State Park’s First Day Hike
The group will hike the Hawthorn Trail and enjoy post-exercise refreshments
What to expect weatherwise on Christmas Eve, Day and beyond in St. Louis
Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will continue today and tomorrow. Limit time outdoors because wind chill values will be as low as -25 .
Residents in South City apartment building say they haven't had heat all winter
ST. LOUIS — Residents in a South City apartment building said they have been without heat all winter. Veteran Edward Wood said he has lived in his apartment for more than seven years and right now he does not have heat or power at his apartment on Gustine Avenue.
2022 in Review: St. Louis Lost Some Wonderful Restaurants in 2022
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
Listener’s Favorite: Katie’s Pizza and Pasta
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Happy Holidays from the Meet St. Louis podcast!. This week, we’re bringing you a listener’s favorite: Katie’s Pizza and Pasta. The episode has everything you need this time of year: family, food and frozen pizza.
Water main breaks causing damage to Annie Malone center, greater demand for plumbing services
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the aftermath of extreme temperatures across the Metro, a crisis is now beginning to burst through homes and buildings. “It’s cold. It’s devastating. When I woke up this morning, I did not expect this,” said Keisha Lee, CEO of Annie Malone Children and Family Services. “It’s just heartbreaking because we’re a crisis center, and people come to us when they’re in crisis.”
Last round of snow ends Monday evening, temperature highs near 60 by Thursday
An overnight round of light snow is almost done as a clipper system moves through the region Monday.
'This is their safe haven' | Annie Malone Crisis Center asks for help after pipe bursts
ST. LOUIS — An important St. Louis resource asked the community for help Tuesday after the center was flooded. The Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center's crisis center at 5355 Page Avenue had to turn away clients. A pipe burst at the center after days of sub-freezing temperatures.
Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night
ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow. The range of snow expected to […]
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Larry Parks
Larry John Parks, 81, passed away at 8:34 am on Monday, December 26, 2022 at home after a long battle with CLL leukemia. The son of John W. and Lelia V. (Anderson) Parks, he was born July 19, 1941 in Alton, IL. Larry graduated from Alton Senior High School in...
Greenville House Fire On Christmas Day
Greenville firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Rt. 140 on Christmas Day. The call came in around 9:30 AM. Fire officials told WGEL a minivan was parked under a carport. The van caught fire, which in turn caught the carport on fire and then part of the home. The fire was contained to the carport and one are of the house. It was not a total loss, but the home did sustain significant damage. The minivan was a total loss.
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
