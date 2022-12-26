ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

9NEWS

Colorado student, artist sends dolls to kids with cancer

BOULDER, Colo. — School is out for most folks in college, but it’s not break time just yet for one student in Boulder. Heidi Andringa spends her free time working to help children she calls heroes. Andringa, a University of Colorado Boulder student, founded her nonprofit Heidelore’s Heroes...
BOULDER, CO
9News

Denver opens physical location for donations to support incoming migrants

DENVER — Over the past few weeks, the city of Denver has welcomed groups of migrants arriving overnight. The city opened a number of emergency shelters, and as more people arrive every day, community donations are both accepted and encouraged. The Office of Emergency Management announced that starting Dec....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Dog saved from strangling is adopted

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A dog that was nearly strangled to death this month has begun her new life in a loving home after being adopted. The pup's story started on Dec. 4 when a customer reported hearing a terrible noise coming from a vehicle that was in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 44th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard and called 911, according to Wheat Ridge Police (WRPD).
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: I'm happy simply having a roof over my head

How many times did your parents tell you as a kid that you ought to be grateful just for the roof over your head?. Back then, I wasn’t. Now I absolutely am. I have written extensively about my experience with homelessness and mental illness. I spent one Christmas on the streets, with no family or friends, no place to go or to sleep. I remember.
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

The last few months of 2022 have been particularly deadly for Coloradans who are homeless

It’s been a deadly week for people who are homeless in Colorado, in keeping with a yearlong trend of rising deaths among those living outdoors. One person who was homeless in Denver likely froze to death during last week’s sub-zero temperatures, and two others were killed in violent attacks, according to investigators. Four others died during the arctic temperatures in Colorado Springs, officials said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Dog seen being strangled at Wheat Ridge Walmart has new forever home

Good news! A dog who was seen being attacked by her former owner in Wheat Ridge has a new, loving forever home, Wheat Ridge Police Department was proud to announce on Wednesday. We originally shared Roni's story after police reported her owner had been seen attempting to strangler her with a phone charging cord in a Walmart parking lot. Good Samaritan Rebecca rushed to Walmart employees and met employee Rita, who ultimately was able to save Roni. After going through the process, Rebecca was able to adopt Roni, and she will now be called Maizie from now on. Wheat Ridge PD was...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Denver can end veteran homelessness

Photo byU.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Point in Time Count. A keystone of the Denver Department of Housing Stability’s five-year plan released in 2021 is to end veteran homelessness. Data from the 2022 Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness shows considerable progress is being made in achieving that goal at the national, state, and local levels.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Airport continues to cause chaos for Colorado families this holiday season

Delays at Denver International Airport continue to cause chaos for families this holiday season. Crowds of people celebrated Christmas at the airport, and they're still there.The majority of the problems are with Southwest Airlines, after the company canceled two-thirds of its flights. Some 2,700 Southwest flights were canceled Monday, with another 700 delayed. That's according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.Michelle Dirksen was among those stranded. She told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White she was headed to Belize with her family from St. Louis, with a connecting flight in Denver. "It left 15 minutes before, and we were in line for over 5 hours trying to rebook. We can't get home," said Dirksen. "We had to come back for luggage because they can't find all our luggage. They say it's taking 2-4 days to get luggage." "We had Christmas dinner with 17 of us from pizza from 7-Eleven last night because that's all that was open. At least we're all together. It could be worse!" she added. "So, now we're on five separate flights out of here to go to another destination and we just pray none of those are canceled because now we're all split up."
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

The historic drought that led up to the Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — If only it had snowed two days earlier. The day after last year's Marshall Fire, the area scarred by Colorado's most destructive wildfire on record saw 4 to 6 inches of fresh snow, putting out the fire's last hot spots. But in the lead-up to...
DENVER, CO
wasteadvantagemag.com

Loveland, CO Mattress Recycling Program Receives Statewide Honor

Since its launch in June 2021, the city of Loveland’s mattress and box spring recycling initiative has successfully diverted more than 166,000 pounds of waste from local landfills. In October, the program was recognized for that effort by the Colorado chapter of the American Public Works Association, which presented the city with an award for sustainability. “I think this award is proof of how great this program has been and hopefully it will continue to be in the future,” Solid Waste Superintendent Tyler Bandemer said. “The citizens of Loveland just continue to embrace programs like this.”
LOVELAND, CO
