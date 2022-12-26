Brookwood girls basketball team looks to defend title in Deep South Classic

Read full article on original website
Thomasville, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Thomasville. The Miller County High School basketball team will have a game with Thomasville High School on December 27, 2022, 17:30:00. The Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Monroe Comprehensive High School on December 28, 2022, 10:00:00.
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU strikes in the transfer portal again
FSU has once again proven its mettle in the transfer portal recruiting game; this time locking down the top-rated DL in the portal. For those keeping score at home that’s the top-ranked TE, OL, and DL in the fold. Three-star Kansas State commit Dylan Brown-Turner is reporting a new...
FSU vs. Oklahoma: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
No. 13 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) will look to finish off its best season since 2016 by securing a 10th win on the year, facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando. Florida State football games are now available to stream...
Vehicle fire on I-10 in Madison County blocks traffic
A right lane is blocked on I-10 East in Madison County following a fire incident with a vehicle Wednesday morning.
2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
Valdosta police searching for 2 suspects in separate shootings
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is seeking the community’s help in finding two suspects involved in two separate shootings. Kelvin Spivey, 21, is described as 5′7″ and is 155 pounds. VPD says Spivey was involved in a shooting on Dec. 4 in the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue.
State of Georgia under electrical critical load condition
Due to the severe winter weather and high demand for energy, the City of Albany is asking that any conservation of energy by the public would be greatly helpful and appreciated. As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a...
‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday. “You know, over the Christmas holidays,...
Secretary of state makes official call for special election
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office gave official notice Wednesday of a Special Election that will be held on Jan. 31 in Colquitt, Cook, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks Counties for Georgia Senate District 11 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke. A runoff, if needed, would be held on Feb. 28.
2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
UPDATE: Roads back open after fatal traffic crash
Houston Road and Geddie Road are currently closed in both directions due to a fatal traffic crash, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
No injuries reported in Albany Christmas house fire
No injuries were reported in a fire on Christmas morning in Albany. Dougherty County police and the Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Barnaby Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Christmas day. Albany Fire Department officials say that the neighbor saw smoke and called...
Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle from a Valdosta auto shop, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Monday, around 12 a.m., a stolen vehicle from Freedom Axle was found wrecked in the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive.
Clouds returns with subfreezing temps
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re coming off the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years. The Arctic Blast arrived as the holiday period started. Since Christmas Eve lows have dropped below freezing for four consecutive nights with three of those in the 10s. Sunshine has provided little warmth with highs ranging from the 30s into the upper 40s Monday.
One dead, one arrested in Albany racing incident
ALBANY — One Albany man who was taking part in a racing incident has died and another has been arrested after the pair were involved in an early-morning collision. An Albany Police Department release said Jamil Wright, 31, died from injuries that were the result of a collision with Lee Walters, also 31, as the two were racing on the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
Christmas Eve fire destroys home, displaces family of six in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A family of six is picking up the pieces after a fire tore through their Gadsden County home on Christmas Eve. “The most important thing is that there was no loss of life, and we’re really grateful for that,” said Chavien Lockwood. He grew up in the home and said he will miss having weekly family gatherings.
2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while there was a toddler in the room, according to the Valdosta Police Department. On Dec. 23, shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to Garden Villas on North Ashley Street,...
New emergency room comes to South Georgia
South Georgia is getting a new emergency room. South Georgia Medical Center converted Smith Northview into a walk-in urgent care center in 2015 — but during the height of the pandemic, their main Valdosta campus was swamped with COVID-19 cases. The state gave the nonprofit health system emergency permission...
