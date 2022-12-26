Brookwood girls basketball team looks to defend title in Deep South Classic

ALBANY — One Albany man who was taking part in a racing incident has died and another has been arrested after the pair were involved in an early-morning collision. An Albany Police Department release said Jamil Wright, 31, died from injuries that were the result of a collision with Lee Walters, also 31, as the two were racing on the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.

ALBANY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO