Thomasville, GA

Brookwood girls basketball team looks to defend title in Deep South Classic

By Will Hammock will.hammock@gwinnettdailypost.com
gwinnettprepsports.com
 3 days ago
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Oklahoma: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

No. 13 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) will look to finish off its best season since 2016 by securing a 10th win on the year, facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando. Florida State football games are now available to stream...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta police searching for 2 suspects in separate shootings

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is seeking the community’s help in finding two suspects involved in two separate shootings. Kelvin Spivey, 21, is described as 5′7″ and is 155 pounds. VPD says Spivey was involved in a shooting on Dec. 4 in the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

State of Georgia under electrical critical load condition

Due to the severe winter weather and high demand for energy, the City of Albany is asking that any conservation of energy by the public would be greatly helpful and appreciated. As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a...
ALBANY, GA
Action News Jax

2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported in Albany Christmas house fire

No injuries were reported in a fire on Christmas morning in Albany. Dougherty County police and the Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Barnaby Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Christmas day. Albany Fire Department officials say that the neighbor saw smoke and called...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Clouds returns with subfreezing temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re coming off the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years. The Arctic Blast arrived as the holiday period started. Since Christmas Eve lows have dropped below freezing for four consecutive nights with three of those in the 10s. Sunshine has provided little warmth with highs ranging from the 30s into the upper 40s Monday.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

One dead, one arrested in Albany racing incident

ALBANY — One Albany man who was taking part in a racing incident has died and another has been arrested after the pair were involved in an early-morning collision. An Albany Police Department release said Jamil Wright, 31, died from injuries that were the result of a collision with Lee Walters, also 31, as the two were racing on the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Christmas Eve fire destroys home, displaces family of six in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A family of six is picking up the pieces after a fire tore through their Gadsden County home on Christmas Eve. “The most important thing is that there was no loss of life, and we’re really grateful for that,” said Chavien Lockwood. He grew up in the home and said he will miss having weekly family gatherings.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while there was a toddler in the room, according to the Valdosta Police Department. On Dec. 23, shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to Garden Villas on North Ashley Street,...
VALDOSTA, GA

