Los Angeles, CA

Southern California's warm temperatures and sunny skies to give way to rain this week, forecasters say

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 3 days ago
Are Areas of CZU Fire Burn Scars Safe During Storms?

Concern grows in parts of the South Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains after rain drenched fire zones and scorched hillsides. People living in southern San Mateo County and several Santa Cruz Mountains communities are at risk of mudslides due to burn scars left by the CZU Fire during the summer of 2020.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Body Found In San Juan Capistrano Believed To Be Missing Woman, 94

Search and rescue teams found a woman’s body in San Juan Capistrano Monday, near the area where a 94-year-old was reported missing last week. Although authorities are waiting for official identification from the coroner’s office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on social media that investigators believe the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who had been reported missing.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Riverside First Responders Help Save Christmas for One Family

First responders are known for their heroic actions and for saving lives whenever they are needed but for Riverside police officers and firefighters the job was also about saving Christmas for a family who had all their presents stolen. On Saturday while 14-year-old Kingston Clark and his 9-year-old brother and...
RIVERSIDE, CA

