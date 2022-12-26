ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Lebanon firefighters dispatched to hospital for fire scare

LEBANON, Ore. -- Lebanon Community Hospital got a visit from the Lebanon Fire District early Tuesday morning when they investigated reports of smoke, although LFD says no fire was found. According to LFD, firefighters were dispatched to the hospital at about 5:23 a.m. on December 27. Officials said smoke had...
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

High winds put a tree through a home

Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds. All over Eugene there are reports of storm damage. At Woodstone Place, a few residents had to deal with a tree through their roof.
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Oregon State Police: Motorist killed by falling tree on Highway 26

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police have confirmed that a motorist was killed Tuesday when a tree fell onto the road and struck a vehicle. Officials say the accident occurred on Highway 26 near milepost 16, east of the intersection with Highway 101. The highway was closed at...
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon

If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

POLICE: Single-vehicle fatal crash at N. Washington and Clark Street

EUGENE, Ore. — On Monday (December 26), a Chevy Silverado crashed into a concrete utility pole at N. Washington and Clark Street. Eugene Police officers were dispatched at 2:14 a.m., and responded to the single-vehicle crash; the driver of the pickup-truck was pronounced deceased at the scene and a passenger was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.
EUGENE, OR
kbnd.com

Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives

PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Nasty windstorm blows through Philomath

High winds caused widespread damage to homes, trees and power lines around Philomath and vicinity on Tuesday. An example of the damage seen was a fir tree that appeared to crash down through the covered porch of a house located in the 800 block of Main Street. Another site of...
PHILOMATH, OR
hh-today.com

It was a wet, dark and stormy day

Energy and wildlife — those were two of the unrelated topics that occupied me this December morning, for a while anyway. Let me explain. The power was out for three hours, from shortly after 7 until just after 10 a.m. Pacific Power reported widespread outages all over the state, caused by high winds and falling trees disrupting lines.
OREGON STATE
mybasin.com

Klamath Falls Family Searching for Missing Son

A Klamath Falls Family has been searching for their 22 year old son since December 18th. Steven Mainwaring was last seen in the general area of Alsea, OR. He is believed to be driving a dark navy blue 1994 Ford Bronco with liscence plate number 196LRU. Steven is 6’2″, weighs 185 and has blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 541-766-6911.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KGW

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
kptv.com

$700K worth of drugs, 26 firearms confiscated from Salem home; 2 arrested

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Two Salem residents are in police custody after a multi-agency investigation led to the discovery of large amounts of drugs and guns, the Salem Police Department announced Wednesday. Leonel Covarrubias Hernandez, 45, and Silvia Rodriguez Diaz, 50, were taken into custody during a Tuesday traffic...
SALEM, OR
beachconnection.net

Storm Stories, Damage Along Oregon Coast: Deaths, Closures, Misadventures, Images

(Oregon Coast) – To say the last couple of days were eventful along the Oregon coast would be a serious understatement, and less than 24 hours after it was over there is still considerable cleanup to do. With gusts up into the 80 mph range in some places and immense tides, it resulted in an astounding number of downed trees, flooded roads, power outages, damage to buildings and three deaths on the Oregon coast alone. (Overturned semi on Newport's bridge, photo Newport Police Department)
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy