UPMATTERS
Study: Only 2 of 5 Great Lakes have ‘good’ ecosystems
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An international report on the Great Lakes shows that two of the five Great Lakes have a strong ecosystem, while three others have notable room for improvement. The triennial analysis from the International Joint Commission was included in part of the Michigan Department of...
Impact of freeze-thaw on MI roads and what municipalities are doing to prepare
On Southfield Road near Mount Vernon is one of the many surfaces the Oakland County Road Commission says it’s keeping a close eye on as temperatures start to rise.
How our Christmas Week Blizzard compared to Blizzard of ‘78
As MLive and other news sites delivered weather forecasts and storm prep details in the days leading up to last week’s blizzard, there was an underlying question reaching back more than 40 years: Would this be as bad as the blizzard of 1978?. So many of us either lived...
MDOT: Crews have made progress, stay off roads
Although the Christmas week blizzard is over, the work for snowplow drivers is far from done.
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
What’s up with the I-94 widening project?
Drivers on I-94 and the interchanges at Portage Road and Sprinkle Road have been dealing with construction since late 2020. The project is now about four months behind schedule
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
wbkb11.com
USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties
Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
UpNorthLive.com
Highest snow totals for northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
Here's why we need to remove more dams in West Michigan
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
9&10 News
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
Has Michigan’s Mighty Lake Superior Ever Fully Frozen Over?
When we think of Lake Superior in Michigan, we think crossing at the giant Mackinac Bridge. It's common for many of the Great Lakes to freeze at least a little bit in frigid winter temperatures. Has Lake Superior ever frozen over completely?. Reports of Lake Superior freezing over completely are...
What’s up with closing I-196 at the Grand River?
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced I-196 eastbound over the Grand River would be closed, scheduled to begin in October 2022, but it has been delayed.
Stella’s Cafe Is A Hotspot For Snowmobilers
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Upper Peninsula Unemployment Rate Rises in November
Not seasonally adjusted jobless rates decreased in 13 of Michigan’s 17 labor market areas over the month, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. “Michigan regional labor markets moved as expected during November,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of...
abc12.com
Michigan regulators turn down DTE Energy electric pre-pay program
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - DTE Energy won't be able to launch a pre-pay program for electric customers after the Michigan Attorney General's Office argued successfully against the concept. DTE sought approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission to spend $13 million on launching the program, in which customers could pay...
Is it safe to feed birds this winter? DNR says yes, with these precautions
For people who enjoy backyard birds, there’s no joy quite like looking outside on a winter’s day to see their bird feeders bustling with Northern cardinals, blue jays, black-capped chickadees and other feathered friends. But there’s still concern about whether encouraging birds to congregate can unintentionally contribute to...
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Health Department Offers Guidelines After Alger Co. Flooding
The LMAS District Health Department issues the following information for homeowners affected by the current flooding in Au Train Township. Below, LMAS Environmental Health Director Elizabeth Suggitt shares tips for managing drinking water wells, septic systems, clean-up of flooded basements and food safety. Private Drinking Water Wells. Water from a...
