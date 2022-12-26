ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drummond, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Study: Only 2 of 5 Great Lakes have ‘good’ ecosystems

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An international report on the Great Lakes shows that two of the five Great Lakes have a strong ecosystem, while three others have notable room for improvement. The triennial analysis from the International Joint Commission was included in part of the Michigan Department of...
MICHIGAN STATE
wbkb11.com

USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties

Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Stella’s Cafe Is A Hotspot For Snowmobilers

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Upper Peninsula Unemployment Rate Rises in November

Not seasonally adjusted jobless rates decreased in 13 of Michigan’s 17 labor market areas over the month, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. “Michigan regional labor markets moved as expected during November,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan regulators turn down DTE Energy electric pre-pay program

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - DTE Energy won't be able to launch a pre-pay program for electric customers after the Michigan Attorney General's Office argued successfully against the concept. DTE sought approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission to spend $13 million on launching the program, in which customers could pay...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Health Department Offers Guidelines After Alger Co. Flooding

The LMAS District Health Department issues the following information for homeowners affected by the current flooding in Au Train Township. Below, LMAS Environmental Health Director Elizabeth Suggitt shares tips for managing drinking water wells, septic systems, clean-up of flooded basements and food safety. Private Drinking Water Wells. Water from a...
AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy