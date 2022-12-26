Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
How to avoid major traffic delays
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All over Sevier County, there’s plenty of traffic year-round, but around the holidays, it’s even more packed. On Thursday, Dollywood remained open until 10 p.m. to accommodate the bigger-than-usual crowd. In the surrounding areas, the traffic reflected that excitement as a Sevierville Police Department sergeant gave advice on how to avoid sitting in traffic.
wvlt.tv
THP: Two lanes on I-40 E reopen in Jefferson County after leaking 18-wheeler
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol reported Friday morning that an 18-wheeler was leaking hydrochloric acid in Jefferson county. As a result, troopers shut down I-40 east at mile marker 418, near the exit for TN-92 at 4:30 a.m. Two lanes reopened just before 8:00 a.m., according to the...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee fisherman died Saturday morning after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were in an aluminum Jon boat around 8:00 a.m. when Keen...
wvlt.tv
Funeral arrangements released for Bill Ellis
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced for Bill Ellis on Saturday. Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed Ellis died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the...
wvlt.tv
Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A home is severely damaged after a fire on New Year’s Eve, according to Sevierville Fire Department officials. At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, SFD and Pigeon Forge Fire Department crews were sent to a home off of Broadview Drive for a fire. When crews...
wvlt.tv
Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tens of thousands of people plan to celebrate the new year in Gatlinburg, and many have already descended on the town. The streets and sidewalks in Gatlinburg were all bustling on Friday before the NYE celebration. “So many people come from all over the united states...
wvlt.tv
‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday night, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home shooting along Doe Court around 8:30 p.m. and found a three-year-old shot had been shot in the chest. According to an incident report, Anthony Adams told deputies the toddler grabbed the...
wvlt.tv
Fireworks safety for New Year’s Eve
A midnight ball drop, fireworks and live music are all planned in downtown Gatlinburg. Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself. Basketball is like a part-time job with a full-time payoff for this father-son duo. Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Rice King Restaurant...
Comments / 0