PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a missing elderly Native American woman with dementia has returned home safe. Police first asked for the public’s help finding Arueda Willeto, who has bronchitis and has been diagnosed with dementia earlier Tuesday. On December 26, 2022, just after 3:00 p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to a welfare check near the intersection of Northeast 127th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. The caller reported talking with Willeto who appeared confused and lost.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO