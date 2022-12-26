ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

The historic drought that led up to the Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — If only it had snowed two days earlier. The day after last year's Marshall Fire, the area scarred by Colorado's most destructive wildfire on record saw 4 to 6 inches of fresh snow, putting out the fire's last hot spots. But in the lead-up to...
DENVER, CO
9News

Denver opens physical location for donations to support incoming migrants

DENVER — Over the past few weeks, the city of Denver has welcomed groups of migrants arriving overnight. The city opened a number of emergency shelters, and as more people arrive every day, community donations are both accepted and encouraged. The Office of Emergency Management announced that starting Dec....
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

The last few months of 2022 have been particularly deadly for Coloradans who are homeless

It’s been a deadly week for people who are homeless in Colorado, in keeping with a yearlong trend of rising deaths among those living outdoors. One person who was homeless in Denver likely froze to death during last week’s sub-zero temperatures, and two others were killed in violent attacks, according to investigators. Four others died during the arctic temperatures in Colorado Springs, officials said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws

DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado's four seasons through the lens of a wildlife photographer

One year through the lens of wildlife photographer Molly McCormick shows that each season in Colorado is spectacular. Colorado is lucky enough to have all four seasons. And I was lucky enough to follow wildlife photographer Molly McCormick through those distinct seasons, capturing so many of Colorado's creatures along the way. We did it a spitting distance from Denver.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco

MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado student, artist sends dolls to kids with cancer

BOULDER, Colo. — School is out for most folks in college, but it’s not break time just yet for one student in Boulder. Heidi Andringa spends her free time working to help children she calls heroes. Andringa, a University of Colorado Boulder student, founded her nonprofit Heidelore’s Heroes...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Tri-County Health Department to dissolve Saturday

DENVER — Three counties are days away from operating their own independent health departments. The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) will formally dissolve on Dec. 31, leaving Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties to operate their own public health departments starting in 2023. “I have been part of TCHD for nine...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

2 people died in Denver during last week's sub-zero temperatures

Two people died in Denver last week during an arctic blast that brought sub-zero temperatures to the city, according to officials from the Denver Police Department. An arctic airmass moved into the Colorado on Wednesday night, bringing wind chills lower than -50 degrees to some parts of the state. During the stretch of frigid temperatures, the City of Denver reached -24 degrees.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Denver can end veteran homelessness

Photo byU.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Point in Time Count. A keystone of the Denver Department of Housing Stability’s five-year plan released in 2021 is to end veteran homelessness. Data from the 2022 Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness shows considerable progress is being made in achieving that goal at the national, state, and local levels.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy