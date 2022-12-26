Advocacy Group Helps Mexican Families in Alabama Reunite After Decades Apart

“Karen” is going extinct. This year, only one baby was named Karen in the entirety of the United Kingdom. Blame it, of course, on the once-popular name becoming a slur for a certain type of middle-aged white woman — one who is stereotypically brash, rude, racist and loves complaining to store or restaurant managers. Oh, and she often has a bad haircut. No wonder women who have lived with the name Karen for decades are now ditching it. “As someone named Karen, when you go home and turn on the TV or go on the internet, you’re as likely as not...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO