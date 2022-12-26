Advocacy Group Helps Mexican Families in Alabama Reunite After Decades Apart

Read full article on original website
Fire after highway crash in South Korea kills 5, injures 37
A freight truck collided with a bus on a highway near the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injured 37 others, officials said.
Women reveal why they’ve legally ditched the name Karen: ‘I can’t escape’
“Karen” is going extinct. This year, only one baby was named Karen in the entirety of the United Kingdom. Blame it, of course, on the once-popular name becoming a slur for a certain type of middle-aged white woman — one who is stereotypically brash, rude, racist and loves complaining to store or restaurant managers. Oh, and she often has a bad haircut. No wonder women who have lived with the name Karen for decades are now ditching it. “As someone named Karen, when you go home and turn on the TV or go on the internet, you’re as likely as not...
Students Discover Hating on Journalists Has No Age Minimum
Smart college journalism students enhance their classroom work by doing internships or joining a campus outlet. They get to experience the real thing: published stories seen by an audience, with all the potential good and bad consequences that professionals face. Because, really, student journalists are journalists who just happen to be students.
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
Birmingham, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.http://birminghamwatch.org/
