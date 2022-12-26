The thing about the proposed Asylum Avenue changes is that the plan is all over the place. Was the lead on this project a Gemini, because if so, I get it. You want to use every crayon in the box. But there’s a time and place for that, and it’s not when people’s lives are at stake. I’d even get it if the number of existing car lanes changed every block, but that’s not even close to being the case. I’m working my ass off to give the benefit of the doubt here.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO