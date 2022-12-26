Read full article on original website
Century-old New Britain building comes back to life
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a labor of love seven years in the making. Originally built in 1915, the Berkowitz is a 25,000-square-foot building that had sat vacant in New Britain for two decades. But now, after a $4.5 million makeover, it is fully restored. It wasn’t the easiest undertaking, according to developer Douglas […]
Eyewitness News
Families from across CT enjoy Hartford’s Winterfest
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Downtown Hartford’s Winterfest is in full swing, inviting families from all over Connecticut to enjoy the capital city. It’s the last few days of 2022, and it’s hard to pull yourself out of the rut before New Year’s resolutions and celebrations take root.
newbritainindependent.com
Top 10 of 2022: #4: CCSU Honors DeFronzo’s Public Service To City And State
In October, CCSU recognized former Mayor, State Senator and State Commissioner Donald DeFronzo for his public service career, a history of service that deserves to be recounted and honored. DeFronzo’s long career of leadership, spanning decades, includes union leadership in AFT, leading the city as Mayor, representing New Britain, Berlin...
New challenger announces race for New Haven mayor
NEW HAVEN, Conn — Tuesday afternoon Tom Goldenberg, a West Haven native who moved to the East Rock neighborhood of New Haven four years ago, filed paperwork to become an official Democratic candidate in the race for mayor. “I am announcing my candidacy for mayor of New Haven as...
Bristol, Hartford police hiring dozens of officers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police departments across Connecticut have been perpetually hiring officers to make up for the wave of those exiting the profession, but one department is making an especially strong push to bring new faces to the force. “I mean, honestly, we could use about 50 officers,” said Sgt. Steve Austin with the […]
newbritainindependent.com
Top 10 of 2022: #5: Hayes, Other Democrats Win Big in New Britain
What Republicans sought and Democrats feared never happened. The anticipated 2022 Republican wave victory fizzled out and Democrats rolled to big wins in New Britain. Republicans had high hopes nationwide. Buoyed by predictions of the “red wave”, they were blaming President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats for the runaway inflation that was much more caused by too little market competition and too much greed in the present, big corporate economic era. They hoped that this would clinch the deal with the voters after Republicans at all levels, including in New Britain, had spent months campaigning on shamefully racist crime politics.
DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine
A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Stacey Lane – Dir. Of Operations, Home Hospital Program, YNHH
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Stacey Lane, Director Of Operations, Home Hospital Program, YNHH, about this program, how it works and who might benefit from it. In this segment, Stacey Lane answers the following questions:. What is a Home Hospital?. How...
New Britain Herald
Residents in need have Merry Christmas at South Church dinner in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Residents in need had a very Merry Christmas at South Church’s annual Community Christmas Dinner Sunday afternoon. “It has been three years since we did the event in person (2019) and it’s a wonderful feeling to welcome people back into the building,” said Rev. Jane Roe, pastor, South Church. “We had worship service earlier so some of our guests came for that.”
WTNH.com
Lake Compounce rounds-out 176th season with fireworks, kids New Year’s Eve Bash
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is rounding-out its 176th season with a celebration perfect for families. On December 31, the oldest amusement park in the country is bringing back its Kids New Year’s Eve Bash for the second year in a row. The event allows kids to dance the n ight away at a bubble dance party surrounded by their favorite characters.
anash.org
Fire and Ice Blend in Hartford, CT
The Jewish community in Hartford, CT, celebrated the first night of Chanukah with a party that included the lighting of a super-sized ice sculptured menorah, a kid’s art contest and live music from 8th Day. The Jewish community in Hartford, CT, gathered for their yearly, Chanukah Fire on Ice...
Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
Pedestrian, 74, killed in East Haven
A 74-year-old man has been killed in a motor vehicle accident in East Haven, pushing Connecticut’s 2022 pedestrian death toll farther above 70.
West Hartford officials, activists vow to make roads safer after slew of deadly crashes
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Town officials, activists, and residents alike are ready for action to make roads safer following several deadly crashes within the last week. Non-profit Bike West Hartford advocated for safer biking, walking, and transportation. The group said that five people killed in three crashes is a concerning trend that needs to […]
valleypressextra.com
Canton community mourns death of CHS student
CANTON - The community is mourning the loss of Canton High School junior Raheim Nelson, who was killed – along with his mother - in a Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Canton High School 11th grader, Raheim Dante...
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in town east of Hartford
The incident happened on Friday in Colombia, Connecticut on Hunt Road while the man was walking.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police warn of heavy traffic ahead of UConn’s matchup with Villanova
Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year, police said. Updated: 5 hours ago. One person is dead and two people are hurt after a house fire in Stonington.
Changes for Asylum Avenue?
The thing about the proposed Asylum Avenue changes is that the plan is all over the place. Was the lead on this project a Gemini, because if so, I get it. You want to use every crayon in the box. But there’s a time and place for that, and it’s not when people’s lives are at stake. I’d even get it if the number of existing car lanes changed every block, but that’s not even close to being the case. I’m working my ass off to give the benefit of the doubt here.
New Britain Duo Charged In Death Of 4-Year-Old Bristol Girl
Two people have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 4-year-old girl in June. Hartford County residents Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, age 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, age 31, both of New Britain, were arrested on warrants on Tuesday, Dec. 27 by Bristol Police. Information surrounding the case was...
