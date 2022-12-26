Read full article on original website
Onondaga Hollow
3d ago
All this Pomp and Circumstance and there isn’t even any signed agreement?!? Yeah, this is going to be a Huge Blunder! Meanwhile, Micron is cutting production and jobs elsewhere! I’d wager that Micron won’t deliver on more than Half the proposed jobs and development!
5
Cycle On
3d ago
Can we eat promises? Can we pay our taxes or feed our families with promises? Both political parties are a joke!
4
Bj Menter
3d ago
Has anyone noticed we don't have a Mayor anymore? Just King McMahon - appointing fellow Republicans, doing deals behind doors, a totally cowed local Board of Representatives, spending federal monies with soliciting input from the public?
2
newyorkupstate.com
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
Onondaga County records system is offline after vendor detects possible malicious files
If you want to see your deed, mortgage record or another similar record filed electronically with the Onondaga County Clerk, you may need a little patience. On Dec. 27, Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell said her office was contacted by Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management. Cott Systems said they had detected potentially malicious files within their infrastructure around Christmas Day.
Insurer temporarily extends contract with Syracuse hospital to avoid patient disruption
Syracuse, N.Y. — Health insurer UnitedHealthcare has temporarily extended its contract with Upstate University Hospital for two months to avoid disrupting coverage for patients. UnitedHealthcare previously warned a contract dispute with Upstate could potentially disrupt coverage for about 20,000 patients if an agreement was not reached before the contract...
Madison County considers the future of its solid waste management system
MADISON COUNTY — Madison County is in the process of planning for the long-term future of its solid waste management system. Located on Buyea Road in Canastota, the county landfill site includes the main office, scalehouse, and ARC Recycling Center for haulers. The Madison County Solid Waste Department also...
Eis House Lodge In Mexico Under New Ownership
MEXICO, NY – A long time dining destination located at 144 Academy St. in the Village of Mexico, the Eis House Lodge is now operating under new ownership. A team of four siblings, Chrissy Mason, Debbie Ferris, Jason Allers and Tim Aller, all natives of Mexico; will carry on the tradition of fine dining and lodging, bringing fresh ideas to the popular establishment.
cnycentral.com
Centro promises to modernize Syracuse's public transit system with recently received aid
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) is looking to modernize public transit in the city, and it wants your feedback. It recently received $3 million as a part of the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill recently passed by Congress. This aid will be used to...
Fayetteville resident files lawsuit challenging supermarket approval
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – In response to the Fayetteville Planning Board’s approval of plans for the grocery store development at 547 E. Genesee St., village resident Marguerite Ross filed a court challenge on Dec. 7 contending that the board acted arbitrarily, capriciously and illegally on multiple fronts. Ross,...
cnycentral.com
Ryan McMahon announces he will run for re-election as Onondaga County Executive
Syracuse, N.Y. — County Executive Ryan McMahon is ending the year on a high note. He finished navigating Onondaga County through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic and then delivered Micron and its $100 Billion dollar megafab plans to Central New York. Now McMahon says he is preparing to...
localsyr.com
Weedsport woman shares issues with cancelled Southwest flights
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights. One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker. Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays. “I haven’t seen...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Councilor LaToya Allen to host 10U Salt City Renegades
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Common Council announced today that Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Councilor LaToya Allen will host the ten-and-under Salt City Renegades in recognition of their 2022 AYF National Championship. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will take place on the steps...
cnycentral.com
Central NY counties help their neighbors to the west as post-blizzard operations continue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — First responders from all over Central New York are making the trek to Erie County to assist in the recovery from the deadly blizzard that devastated the region. Many of these crews are coming from Onondaga County where the storm was narrowly avoided. The Commissioner of...
WKTV
Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge
UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
cortlandvoice.com
County Legislature sends letter opposing concealed carry state bill (Public comment video link included)
The Cortland County Legislature voted last week on a resolution that will send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act to Albany leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, State Senator Peter Oberacker, and Assemblywoman Anna Kelles.
cnycentral.com
New Onondaga County Health Commissioner talks children's med shortage, vaccination rates
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The viral triple-demic of COVID, RSV and the flu, coupled with a nationwide shortage of children’s pain relief medications has parents scrambling this season. Traveling for the holidays and in the new year makes children even more vulnerable to sickness — especially considering that COVID-19...
newyorkupstate.com
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
How Ironic! Herkimer Village Board Goes Against Public Vote on Parking Meters
What's the point in having members of the community vote in something if the plan is to go against the vote anyway? That's exactly what happened in Herkimer, New York recently at a Town Board meeting when the conversation of parking meters in Herkimer was brought up. A "lengthy study"...
cnycentral.com
Sheriff-elect says outgoing Sheriff Conway hasn't contacted him or helped in transition
SOLVAY, N.Y. — Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley was sworn into office Tuesday evening during a ceremonial event, and says he is eager to start his new position as Onondaga County Sheriff. But he said he has gotten no help from the man he's succeeding. Shelley will take over for current...
cnycentral.com
Empire State Building lit up for SU, Minnesota ahead of Pinstripe Bowl
NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team is preparing to play in its first bowl game in 4 years this week, and one of NYC's tallest buildings got into the football spirit ahead of the game. SU is set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in...
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
Moe’s Southwest Grill location closes in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca location of Moe’s Southwest Grill, a popular burrito spot, has closed, leaving Tompkins County lacking a nearby option for gigantic burritos with cuttingly accurate names like “the Homewrecker.”. The South Meadow Square restaurant, listed at 324 Elmira Road, had been closed for several days...
