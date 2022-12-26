ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Onondaga Hollow
3d ago

All this Pomp and Circumstance and there isn’t even any signed agreement?!? Yeah, this is going to be a Huge Blunder! Meanwhile, Micron is cutting production and jobs elsewhere! I’d wager that Micron won’t deliver on more than Half the proposed jobs and development!

Cycle On
3d ago

Can we eat promises? Can we pay our taxes or feed our families with promises? Both political parties are a joke!

Bj Menter
3d ago

Has anyone noticed we don't have a Mayor anymore? Just King McMahon - appointing fellow Republicans, doing deals behind doors, a totally cowed local Board of Representatives, spending federal monies with soliciting input from the public?

newyorkupstate.com

CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)

A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County records system is offline after vendor detects possible malicious files

If you want to see your deed, mortgage record or another similar record filed electronically with the Onondaga County Clerk, you may need a little patience. On Dec. 27, Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell said her office was contacted by Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management. Cott Systems said they had detected potentially malicious files within their infrastructure around Christmas Day.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Eis House Lodge In Mexico Under New Ownership

MEXICO, NY – A long time dining destination located at 144 Academy St. in the Village of Mexico, the Eis House Lodge is now operating under new ownership. A team of four siblings, Chrissy Mason, Debbie Ferris, Jason Allers and Tim Aller, all natives of Mexico; will carry on the tradition of fine dining and lodging, bringing fresh ideas to the popular establishment.
MEXICO, NY
localsyr.com

Weedsport woman shares issues with cancelled Southwest flights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights. One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker. Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays. “I haven’t seen...
WEEDSPORT, NY
WKTV

Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge

UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Legislature sends letter opposing concealed carry state bill (Public comment video link included)

The Cortland County Legislature voted last week on a resolution that will send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act to Albany leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, State Senator Peter Oberacker, and Assemblywoman Anna Kelles.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Moe’s Southwest Grill location closes in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca location of Moe’s Southwest Grill, a popular burrito spot, has closed, leaving Tompkins County lacking a nearby option for gigantic burritos with cuttingly accurate names like “the Homewrecker.”. The South Meadow Square restaurant, listed at 324 Elmira Road, had been closed for several days...
ITHACA, NY

