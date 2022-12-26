If you want to see your deed, mortgage record or another similar record filed electronically with the Onondaga County Clerk, you may need a little patience. On Dec. 27, Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell said her office was contacted by Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management. Cott Systems said they had detected potentially malicious files within their infrastructure around Christmas Day.

