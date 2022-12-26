Read full article on original website
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
Food donations needed for local homeless senior citizens
SAN ANTONIO — The Catholic Worker House on Nolan is a safe harbor for homeless senior citizens. Every day they provide a warm meal and other life-saving services to hundreds of people. But some of their regular supporters and volunteers have taken well deserved time off for the holidays.
Discovery of body in Kerrville park launches investigation
KERRVILLE, Texas — Guadalupe Park was temporarily closed Wednesday while law enforcement investigated the discovery of a body, according to a Facebook post from Kerrville city officials. The person has been identified as 25-year-old Joshua Michael Tally, who went missing on Christmas morning. Talley was found in Nimitz Lake...
foxsanantonio.com
Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water
After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
How to protect your pets during New Year's celebrations
SAN ANTONIO — With New Year's being just days away, many people may be thinking about their pets. The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services is reminding people that pets can become scared of the fireworks sounds, and offers tips on how to help our furry friends. To...
'I couldn’t believe it': Philanthropist helps local man receive accordion for Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — Accordionist Edwin Davison met Zach Novak through a family friend. Novak, a 27-year-old with autism, also played the instrument and had done so for 17 years. He’s even recorded a CD of “Czech favorites.” After hearing the young man play, Davison was instantly impressed.
Owner offers $5,000 reward for return of missing dogs
SAN ANTONIO — A woman in Olmos Park is heartbroken after her two French Bulldogs went missing on Christmas Eve around 1 p.m. and is offering a big reward if they are returned. She doesn't believe they left on their own because they usually stay inside the front yard...
San Antonio community helping those without shelter in this cold weather
SAN ANTONIO — It has been difficult for those unsheltered in San Antonio with freezing temperatures, but the people who serve the homeless have really turned on the afterburners of care. At the Catholic Worker House on Nolan Street just east of downtown, they've spent time trying to help...
Wear The Gown: A new approach to dementia treatment
SAN ANTONIO — Dementia is a disease that affects not only the person who has it, but also their family and friends who often don't know how to deal with the illness. Obesity, diabetes, and a sedentary lifestyle are all risk factors when it comes to dementia. With all three of those rising in numbers, the number of people being diagnosed with the disease is also rising more quickly.
tejanonation.net
Tejano music icons Los Aguilares to release highly-anticipated final album ‘El Gran Final’
San Antonio, TX— Tejano music icons Los Aguilares will return with a highly-anticipated final album, “El Gran Final”, set to be released on January 18, 2023. And fans may remember, the new music release coincides with the group’s annual anniversary celebration, held each second weekend in January, to celebrate the group’s entry into the music business.
flicksandfood.com
New NE Side Location for this Popular Food Truck is Now Open
New NE Side Location for “What the Waffle” Food Truck is Now Open in San Antonio. What The Waffle Food Truck has a new NE side location in San Antonio and is open to the public. They are also available for delivery on Grubhub!. What The Waffle (WTW)...
'We’re kind of just winging it': More headaches for local travelers who experienced cancelled flights
SAN ANTONIO — The crash of the Southwest Airlines system has created a cascade effect in other places as stranded travelers have to book last minute hotel rooms and spend money on unexpected expenses. For those who can't afford to seek shelter at pricey hotels, they're sleeping sitting up...
KSAT 12
Some of GMSA’s most shocking videos of 2022
SAN ANTONIO – You’ve heard the phrase a picture is worth a thousand words. This past year, there’ve been plenty of pictures in our newscasts that have said a whole lot. At the same time, some of those images momentarily left me speechless, particularly those that I saw while covering news for Good Morning San Antonio.
Texas Car Wash Undergoes CRAZY Transformation Thanks To Freezing Temps
A car wash was turned into an icicle igloo thanks to freezing temperatures!!!
New food truck park coming near downtown will feature a 3-story bar
SAN ANTONIO — A new food truck park coming to an area just east of downtown will feature a three-story bar, according to a construction filing. The Brooklyn Streat Food Park is set to open at the end of July in 2023, the filing with the Texas Dept. of Licensing and Regulation says.
UTSA-area bar The Well will reopen next month as third Big'z Burger Joint location
The spot will continue to include a full bar and host live music, while its beer garden will 'become the perfect place for your kids to run and play,' the owners said in an online post.
Local residents race to stores in search for parts needed to fix pipes
SAN ANTONIO — We don't have hard data on the number of people scrambling to fix plumbing problems after days of sub-freezing temperatures ruptured water supply lines all over town, but we do know the rush is on at local parts supply places. Several plumbing suppliers had overflow crowds...
Tails of Success | Forgotten Friends Christmas Special
SAN ANTONIO — The holiday season brings a sense of hope and happiness, and it’s easy to feel the exact opposite when you turn on the television or scroll through your news feed on Facebook, and see the news of the day. That's why for this week's Forgotten...
Giving the gift of compassion for Christmas: how to help those in need
SAN ANTONIO — While it is so bitterly cold, the city, the county and charities are working hard to save unsheltered people from freezing to death, but they all acknowledge they can't do the job by themselves. Advocates for the homeless say anyone can be a part of what...
San Antonio Zoo receives national award for Psychedelic Rock Gecko breeding
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo announced Tuesday that it received a national Excellence in Breeding award from the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) for being the only U.S. zoo to successfully breed the endangered Psychedelic Rock Gecko. This year the zoo welcomed 11 baby geckos, the most...
