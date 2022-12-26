ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water

After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Wear The Gown: A new approach to dementia treatment

SAN ANTONIO — Dementia is a disease that affects not only the person who has it, but also their family and friends who often don't know how to deal with the illness. Obesity, diabetes, and a sedentary lifestyle are all risk factors when it comes to dementia. With all three of those rising in numbers, the number of people being diagnosed with the disease is also rising more quickly.
tejanonation.net

Tejano music icons Los Aguilares to release highly-anticipated final album ‘El Gran Final’

San Antonio, TX— Tejano music icons Los Aguilares will return with a highly-anticipated final album, “El Gran Final”, set to be released on January 18, 2023. And fans may remember, the new music release coincides with the group’s annual anniversary celebration, held each second weekend in January, to celebrate the group’s entry into the music business.
KSAT 12

Some of GMSA’s most shocking videos of 2022

SAN ANTONIO – You’ve heard the phrase a picture is worth a thousand words. This past year, there’ve been plenty of pictures in our newscasts that have said a whole lot. At the same time, some of those images momentarily left me speechless, particularly those that I saw while covering news for Good Morning San Antonio.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

