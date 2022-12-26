ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

UPMATTERS

Digging out from Au Train River Flooding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)-The Christmas Blizzard may be over, but it has left a lot of damage in its wake. The sustained north winds blowing in off of Lake Superior, coupled with the frigid temps created an ice dam at the mouth of the Au Train River, which then caused the river water to back up and flood the area.
AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD couple rescued after 15 days trapped in home due to winter storm

ANTELOPE, S.D. (KELO) — On December 12, 2022, OJ and Barb Semans returned to their home not knowing that they wouldn’t have the chance to leave again for several weeks. Two weeks of blizzards, ice storms, and below zero temperatures swept across South Dakota in the weeks leading up to Christmas and while most of the state has begun snow removal, people on the Rosebud Reservation are still in desperate need of help from state and federal agencies.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
jack1065.com

Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPCW

Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday

Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
PARK CITY, UT
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522

Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern

The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Stella’s Cafe Is A Hotspot For Snowmobilers

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Study: Only 2 of 5 Great Lakes have ‘good’ ecosystems

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An international report on the Great Lakes shows that two of the five Great Lakes have a strong ecosystem, while three others have notable room for improvement. The triennial analysis from the International Joint Commission was included in part of the Michigan Department of...
MICHIGAN STATE

