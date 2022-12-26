Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
Digging out from Au Train River Flooding
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)-The Christmas Blizzard may be over, but it has left a lot of damage in its wake. The sustained north winds blowing in off of Lake Superior, coupled with the frigid temps created an ice dam at the mouth of the Au Train River, which then caused the river water to back up and flood the area.
Big thaw begins Wednesday across Michigan
Expect temperatures to warm above freezing even during the nighttime hours into the weekend. This in addition to scattered rain will rapidly melt off the snow pack. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s.
WLUC
UP residents make the most of the recent snow in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holiday weekend’s winter storm now over, many Upper Michigan residents are using their remaining time off between Christmas and New Year’s to enjoy the fresh snow. The Marquette area saw about 14 inches of snowfall over the weekend. Monday, in addition to...
How our Christmas Week Blizzard compared to Blizzard of ‘78
As MLive and other news sites delivered weather forecasts and storm prep details in the days leading up to last week’s blizzard, there was an underlying question reaching back more than 40 years: Would this be as bad as the blizzard of 1978?. So many of us either lived...
UpNorthLive.com
Highest snow totals for northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
9&10 News
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
KELOLAND TV
SD couple rescued after 15 days trapped in home due to winter storm
ANTELOPE, S.D. (KELO) — On December 12, 2022, OJ and Barb Semans returned to their home not knowing that they wouldn’t have the chance to leave again for several weeks. Two weeks of blizzards, ice storms, and below zero temperatures swept across South Dakota in the weeks leading up to Christmas and while most of the state has begun snow removal, people on the Rosebud Reservation are still in desperate need of help from state and federal agencies.
jack1065.com
Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday
Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522
Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022)
wkar.org
Learning how to recover from a skid on Michigan's icy roads | Messages from the Mitten
Driving during Michigan’s winters is not for the faint of heart. Icy conditions have led many drivers to skid into a frantic situation. Unfortunately, it’s not something we can fully avoid considering winter weather conditions can last months here. As part of our series Messages from the Mitten,...
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
Warm-up coming, but it won’t be a dry one; Look at Pacific Ocean packed with storms
We are now going into a major weather pattern change. The warmth will be brought by several storm systems where Michigan should be on the warm side of the storms. Look at the Pacific Ocean. This current satellite animation shows us clearly there are numerous storms stretched across the Pacific. I count six individual storm systems in this satellite sector.
Pre-Christmas Blizzard Saturday update: Snowfall expected, wind gusts, wind chill
We are still in the grip of a windy winter storm. The effects are slowly lessening, but we still have more snow, wind and cold to endure today. Here’s an update on what we can expect around Michigan. The weather pattern can be broken up into two scenarios across...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern
The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
Photos: Frozen Lake Michigan lighthouse is breathtakingly beautiful (especially from your cozy couch)
ST. JOSEPH, MI - The Christmas week blizzard is finished and we’re looking at a big warm-up this week. That means, now’s your chance to take in Michigan’s winter beauty before it’s gone. You could bundle up and go out to see the frozen winter wonderland...
Stella’s Cafe Is A Hotspot For Snowmobilers
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
UPMATTERS
Study: Only 2 of 5 Great Lakes have ‘good’ ecosystems
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An international report on the Great Lakes shows that two of the five Great Lakes have a strong ecosystem, while three others have notable room for improvement. The triennial analysis from the International Joint Commission was included in part of the Michigan Department of...
Winter weather, wind chill advisories extended for Metro Detroit as deep freeze refuses to loosen its grip
A Winter Weather Advisory that was set to expire early Saturday morning was instead extended by meteorologists – and a new one added –after experts said bitter cold and high winds in Southeast Michigan continue to pose a “threat to life or property.”
Comments / 0