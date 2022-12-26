Read full article on original website
Stocks rally to higher close as job market remains strong
A relatively light day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a broad rally for stocks as investors welcomed new jobless benefits data that shows the labor market remains strong. The S&P 500 rose 1.7%, with roughly 95% of stocks within the benchmark index closing higher. The gains more...
Biden admin to hold Southwest accountable if it fails to fulfill pledges to customers -Buttigieg
WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will hold Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) "accountable" if it fails to fulfill commitments to customers for "controllable delays and cancellations," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday, after the airline canceled thousands of flights in the wake of winter storms.
New Year Will Bring New Rules for EV Tax Credits
"Prospective car buyers might want to do some extra homework because on January 1, 2023, the criteria for which electric vehicles are eligible for federal tax credits is changing. The IRS on Thursday outlined two main qualifications: Car must have undergone final assembly in North America and not exceed a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of $80,000 for vans, sport utility vehicles, and pickup trucks, and $55,000 for other vehicles. Buyers will be able to access tax credits for new vehicles up to $7,500 and $4,000 for used vehicles.The changes were included in the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act, which was also...
