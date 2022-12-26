DECLARATION ENABLING CRUCIAL FEDERAL SUPPORT FOR FOOD AND HOUSING DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO CONTINUE FOR SEVERAL MORE MONTHS

Read full article on original website
Related
Why the CT GOP got shellacked — and how to fix it
To build the party into the majority party in Connecticut, the CT GOP must stand for policy and campaign on policy to fight structural statism/racism
New state laws taking effect on January 1
HARTFORD, Conn. — As 2023 rings in, so will a whole set of new laws in Connecticut. These laws range from erasing thousands of criminal records to an increase in lawmakers’ salaries. “I would expect many of us are going to be watching to see how these things...
Governor, who made $52M in 2021, will forgo state salary for second term
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont will once again forgo his salary for his next four years in office, his office announced Wednesday. Anthony Anthony, the governor’s director of communications, said in a statement Lamont has chosen to continue declining a salary from the state when he begins his second term next year.
Connecticut families lack funds to heat their homes this winter
Connecticut families may have to choose between heating their homes and buying food this winter as newly-allocated government subsidies are expected to fall short of massive energy increases.
fox61.com
New Connecticut laws going into effect in January
There will be a truck tax imposed that is expected to generate $90 million in revenue. There will also be new marijuana laws for those who have had offenses.
Baby formula crisis still impacting Connecticut families
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — The baby formula crisis in the United States continues to impact families across the country and right here in Connecticut. Parents are still talking about the hurdles they’re facing to feed their children. Kelsey Emmons Tillona spends a lot of time on zoom for...
'This makes my brain hurt': Connecticut used disaster aid to rebuild million-dollar homes
Owners of 62 homes worth at least $1 million received recovery grants after Hurricane Sandy when HUD weakened rules meant to make needy people the priority, POLITICO’s E&E News found.
BEST OF 2022: As hospital systems grow in Connecticut, rural patients lose services
In CT, rural hospitals have shut down intensive care and labor-and-delivery services as their health systems have consolidated operations.
CT electricity prices are spiking this winter. What’s going on?
On Nov. 17, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s two investor-owned electric utilities — notified state regulators that the price their customers pay for power generation will jump by roughly 50% early next year. The announcement comes in the wake of two years of uncertainty after...
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
darientimes.com
Dan Haar: How much will you pay for electricity? This calculator might surprise you
If there’s any good news about the electricity rate shock that starts next week, it’s that the jolt might not be quite as bad as the headlines would appear. Scant comfort, I know. As of Jan. 1, most of us will have to pay a lot more for at least the next six months to keep the lights on, the milk cold and our dawn-to-dusk electronics humming.
BEST OF 2022: An embrace of Juneteenth in Connecticut, and a clash over its meaning
The House voted 142-1 to designate Juneteenth a legal holiday in Connecticut. The overwhelmingly positive vote belied a difficult debate.
cbia.com
Connecticut’s New Truck Tax: What You Need to Know
Beginning Jan. 1 2023, Connecticut will impose a new per-mile truck tax on Class 8 through Class 13 motor vehicles. The Department of Revenue Services recently issued guidance for the highway user fee, enacted by the legislature in 2021, to assist trucking companies with compliance. According to the nonpartisan Office...
BEST OF 2022: Did Ned Lamont offer the largest tax cut in Connecticut history? By one standard, yes.
Gov. Ned Lamont says his tax relief plan is the largest in CT history, yet it's a tiny share of the government's current financial windfall.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Veteran Hikes to Cope With PTSD
A Connecticut veteran is taking to the trail to overcome post-traumatic stress disorder. Rick Marshall is using hiking to transition from military to civilian life. He has done several major trips, and he wants other veterans to know just how much it has helped him cope with PTSD. “You're going...
greenwichfreepress.com
US Postal Inspection Service Offers $50,000 Robbery Reward
The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) who have been involved in several robberies of USPS mail carriers in several cities in Connecticut. The location and dates of the robberies are:. Greenwich Nov 10,...
PURA requiring Eversource to explain how electric rates are set
(WTNH) – The Connecticut Public Utility Regulatory Authority is requiring Eversource to explain how it sets its electric rates in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Eversource must present its “procurement process” at a technical meeting before PURA on Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. In November, legislative leaders in Connecticut asked PURA to hold the hearing […]
BEST OF 2022: Demand for nurses is urgent. CT’s colleges and universities can’t keep up.
CT needs 3,000 new nurses a year, and only 2,000 graduate — and many of them leave the state. Worsening matters is a shortage of instructors.
Recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut in two weeks
(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut start exactly two weeks from today. Dispensaries are getting ready to welcome more customers. Recreational marijuana sales begin January 10, which is about 18 months after Governor Ned Lamont signed it into law. Two weeks from Tuesday, nine dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational […]
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: 8 ‘people to watch’ in CT politics next year
(WTNH) – We are going to keep looking in the 2023 crystal ball and the panel has come up with a list of 8 “people to watch” in Connecticut politics next year. The people on the list are all there for different reasons. Watch the video above...
Comments / 0