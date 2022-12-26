ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

DECLARATION ENABLING CRUCIAL FEDERAL SUPPORT FOR FOOD AND HOUSING DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO CONTINUE FOR SEVERAL MORE MONTHS

By Stephen Krauchick
DoingItLocal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

New state laws taking effect on January 1

HARTFORD, Conn. — As 2023 rings in, so will a whole set of new laws in Connecticut. These laws range from erasing thousands of criminal records to an increase in lawmakers’ salaries. “I would expect many of us are going to be watching to see how these things...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Connecticut’s New Truck Tax: What You Need to Know

Beginning Jan. 1 2023, Connecticut will impose a new per-mile truck tax on Class 8 through Class 13 motor vehicles. The Department of Revenue Services recently issued guidance for the highway user fee, enacted by the legislature in 2021, to assist trucking companies with compliance. According to the nonpartisan Office...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Veteran Hikes to Cope With PTSD

A Connecticut veteran is taking to the trail to overcome post-traumatic stress disorder. Rick Marshall is using hiking to transition from military to civilian life. He has done several major trips, and he wants other veterans to know just how much it has helped him cope with PTSD. “You're going...
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

US Postal Inspection Service Offers $50,000 Robbery Reward

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) who have been involved in several robberies of USPS mail carriers in several cities in Connecticut. The location and dates of the robberies are:. Greenwich Nov 10,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

PURA requiring Eversource to explain how electric rates are set

(WTNH) – The Connecticut Public Utility Regulatory Authority is requiring Eversource to explain how it sets its electric rates in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Eversource must present its “procurement process” at a technical meeting before PURA on Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. In November, legislative leaders in Connecticut asked PURA to hold the hearing […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut in two weeks

(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut start exactly two weeks from today. Dispensaries are getting ready to welcome more customers. Recreational marijuana sales begin January 10, which is about 18 months after Governor Ned Lamont signed it into law. Two weeks from Tuesday, nine dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy