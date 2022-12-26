ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Center Square

Romney among 18 Republican senators to vote for $1.7T omnibus bill

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney was among 18 Republican senators who voted for the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that’s set to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Senate earlier this month passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which is made up of 12 appropriations bills. President Joe Biden has said he will sign the bill into law once it gets to the White House. ...
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the Biden White House, a quartet of four female judges in Colorado encapsulates its mission when it comes to the federal judiciary. Charlotte Sweeney is the first openly LGBT woman to serve on the federal bench west of the Mississippi River and has a background in workers' rights. Nina Wang, an immigrant from Taiwan, is the first magistrate judge in the state to be elevated to a federal district seat.
COLORADO STATE
WVNews

Afghan women determined, frustrated after Taliban NGO ban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Even before the Taliban barred Afghan women from working at non-governmental groups, their forces visited the office of one local organization in the capital Kabul several times to check female staff were obeying rules on dress codes and gender segregation. Already, the women in the...
WVNews

Applications for US unemployment aid rose slightly last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week with the labor market remaining strong despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy and hiring. Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 24 climbed 9,000 to 225,000, the Labor Department...
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Keep a light burning

Here’s a New Year’s resolution: Support Ukraine. Stop Putin. Kyiv needs all the essential weapons of war — tanks and missiles, howitzers and drones. But it also needs less obvious weapons, from diesel-powered generators to long-lasting lightbulbs. Yes, lightbulbs. Russia clearly cannot win on the battlefield, so...

