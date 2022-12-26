Read full article on original website
Romney among 18 Republican senators to vote for $1.7T omnibus bill
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney was among 18 Republican senators who voted for the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that’s set to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Senate earlier this month passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which is made up of 12 appropriations bills. President Joe Biden has said he will sign the bill into law once it gets to the White House. ...
Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the Biden White House, a quartet of four female judges in Colorado encapsulates its mission when it comes to the federal judiciary. Charlotte Sweeney is the first openly LGBT woman to serve on the federal bench west of the Mississippi River and has a background in workers' rights. Nina Wang, an immigrant from Taiwan, is the first magistrate judge in the state to be elevated to a federal district seat.
Manchin slams Treasury Department for delay on electric vehicle tax credits
Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin slammed the Treasury Department Thursday over its decision to delay its rules on tax credits for electric vehicles.
Biden admin to hold Southwest accountable if it fails to fulfill pledges to customers -Buttigieg
WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will hold Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) "accountable" if it fails to fulfill commitments to customers for "controllable delays and cancellations," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday, after the airline canceled thousands of flights in the wake of winter storms.
Afghan women determined, frustrated after Taliban NGO ban
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Even before the Taliban barred Afghan women from working at non-governmental groups, their forces visited the office of one local organization in the capital Kabul several times to check female staff were obeying rules on dress codes and gender segregation. Already, the women in the...
Applications for US unemployment aid rose slightly last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week with the labor market remaining strong despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy and hiring. Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 24 climbed 9,000 to 225,000, the Labor Department...
Keep a light burning
Here’s a New Year’s resolution: Support Ukraine. Stop Putin. Kyiv needs all the essential weapons of war — tanks and missiles, howitzers and drones. But it also needs less obvious weapons, from diesel-powered generators to long-lasting lightbulbs. Yes, lightbulbs. Russia clearly cannot win on the battlefield, so...
