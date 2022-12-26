ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers deliver 16,000 dinners to New Yorkers on Christmas

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

Citymeals volunteers deliver dinners to homebound New Yorkers on Christmas 00:54

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered on Christmas Day to bring festive meals to homebound senior citizens across New York City .

Nearly 300 people helped pack and deliver more than 16,000 dinners for Citymeals on Wheels.

On the menu: Cornish hen with rice and peas, glazed carrots and apple pie.

Sunday was also about taking time to visit with older New Yorkers and keep them company.

"We've been doing this since my girls have been really little. It's a family tradition for us," said volunteer Elizabeth Iricarry.

"We really make their day. Everybody here does and it's just such a rewarding feeling," said volunteer Anna Brennan.

"It brings tears to their eyes. They are happy, they feel remembered and thought of. It's incredibly rewarding," said Citymeals Executive Director Beth Shapiro.

Citymeals has been delivering meals to elderly New Yorkers for 40 years.

