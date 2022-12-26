ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny Monday, high of 32

By Matthew Villafane
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320tb1_0juVSHxc00

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/25 nightly update at 11 p.m. 02:29

Good evening & merry Christmas! Although it will be another cold night, the winds have finally calmed down, so it won't feel as bad.

Nonetheless, we'll drop to 17 degrees tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqUBm_0juVSHxc00
CBS2

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies, with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Our forecast high of 32 degrees will feel downright balmy compared to what we just endured over the weekend. Wind chills will be in the 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQq4d_0juVSHxc00
CBS2

Monday night, skies will become mostly cloudy. There is a very slim chance of flurries to the north and west. Otherwise, it will be calm and cold with a low of 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otgx0_0juVSHxc00
CBS2

The rest of the week features a gradual warming trend that will lead to a very warm end of the year.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Sunday, Monday quiet before storm causes Alert days

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday and Monday will stay mild, but after that, a very active weather week begins, with a couple of NEXT Weather Alert days on tap.Highs in the Twin Cities will be in the mid-30s on Sunday and Monday, and things will stay quiet both days. Monday night, a storm will hit western Minnesota, bringing a mix of rain, snow and ice as it moves across the state. It'll reach the metro by Tuesday afternoon. As a result of that storm, Tuesday and Wednesday have been named NEXT Weather Alert days.The Twin Cities will likely see mostly rain from that system through Tuesday afternoon, with sleet or snow mixing in by Wednesday morning. Central and northern Minnesota will get mostly snow through Wednesday morning, with the middle of the state likely seeing the highest snow totals.We'll get a brief dry slot Wednesday afternoon and evening, then a second wave of moisture arrives Thursday into Friday, bringing a round of cooler air with it. That's when the Twin Cities are likely to see snow.Cooler temperatures will arrive by next weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Wednesday storms

The CBS2 First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.The main threat will be gusty winds that could down some tree limbs or power lines. Rainfall amounts are not huge -- a quarter of an inch to 1 inch, maybe a little more in a thunderstorm. Temps will also swing dramatically from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.TIMING4-8 a.m.: No worries yet. Cloudy, some miler temps creeping in. Perhaps an early sprinkle or ice pellet (Catskills) if the precipitation speeds up.8-11 a.m.: Rain fills in from west to east, and closer to 11...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Bitter cold for Boxing Day

Alert(s): NoneForecast: Temps will once again struggle to get above freezing today, although it's much better than what we dealt with over the weekend. Highs will be right around 30 degrees this afternoon with wind chills mainly in the 20s. The winds have backed off, so it won't feel as harsh. Mostly sunny skies will give way to some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the 20s around the city and teens for the inland suburbs. A few flurries are possible to the north and west, but that's about it.Looking Ahead: For tomorrow, we'll finally be closer to normal with highs in the upper 30s and plenty of sunshine. A gradual warming trend continues through the week with highs into the 40s by Wednesday, and 50s by late week.
The Independent

Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet

A Montana woman's bed headboard was covered in ice as temperatures in the state plummeted during a "once in a generation" storm.Nearly all of the state is under a wind chill warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) as Lincoln, in west Montana, recorded a staggering temperature of -49F (-45C).Christmas travel is expected to be heavily impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, as the number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts reaches more than 100 million people according to the NWS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend

Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
Limitless Production Group LLC

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities

The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING!. Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service canceled the Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Cities and upgraded the region to a Winter Storm Watch for late tonight through Thursday afternoon. That watch has since been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as of 1:50 PM on Wednesday.
TODAY.com

Worst of massive storm still to come for some parts of the US

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning around the Great Lakes for the first time in nearly six years. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports for TODAY on the dangerous conditions that could last through Christmas.Dec. 23, 2022.
WTRF

Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday

TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temperatures finally start to moderate

Alert(s): NoneForecast: Early morning clouds will gradually give way to mostly sunny skies Tuesday. For the first time since Friday, temps will climb above freezing this afternoon with highs in the mid 30s.With light winds, wind chills stay in check, mainly in the upper 20s and low 30s. Tonight will see mostly to partly clear skies with lows in the upper 20s around the city and teens in the NW 'burbs. As for tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs back into the low 40s.Looking Ahead: The warming trend continues through the week with temps in the mid to upper 40s by Thursday and low 50s for Friday. The next several days remain dry and quiet with our next rain chance moving in on New Year's Eve. Temps stay in the 50s to close out the year.
WDTN

Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures

A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: cold starts to lose its hold on Mississippi

MONDAY: After a frigid Christmas weekend, temperatures will begin their upward swing into the last week of 2022. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as a disturbance moves past the region today - we’ll stay dry and trend a bit warmer from Sunday’s upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs today will work their way into the 40s to lower 50s. As skies clear tonight, we’ll have another ‘hard freeze’ with lows well down into the 20s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy