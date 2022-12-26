First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny Monday, high of 32

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/25 nightly update at 11 p.m. 02:29

Good evening & merry Christmas! Although it will be another cold night, the winds have finally calmed down, so it won't feel as bad.

Nonetheless, we'll drop to 17 degrees tonight.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies, with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Our forecast high of 32 degrees will feel downright balmy compared to what we just endured over the weekend. Wind chills will be in the 20s.

Monday night, skies will become mostly cloudy. There is a very slim chance of flurries to the north and west. Otherwise, it will be calm and cold with a low of 26.

The rest of the week features a gradual warming trend that will lead to a very warm end of the year.