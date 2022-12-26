Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
theexaminernews.com
Fareri Requests Two More Years to Build Condos at Former Lumberyard
The developer of a yet-to-be-built 20-unit condominium project in Armonk has sought a two-year extension to the deadline for completion after Westchester County Department of Health approval has been delayed for months. A public hearing for Michael Fareri’s project at the old lumberyard at 162 Bedford Rd. has been scheduled...
theexaminernews.com
Elderly Somers Man Killed in House Fire
A 72-year-old Somers man was killed in a house fire Monday morning on Barlow Court. Richard Jordan was discovered by Somers firefighters in the room in the two-family home where the blaze began after it was extinguished. Somers Fire Chief Jonathan Mackay stated in a release, firefighters were unable to...
theexaminernews.com
Odell Reflects on Historical Run as Putnam County Executive
As outgoing Putnam County Executive, MaryEllen Odell is looking back proudly on her years of public service as the first woman in the county’s history to be elected to the top governmental post. Legal term limits have required Odell to retire from government, ending a prominent public chapter of her life.
theexaminernews.com
Q&A with Greenburgh’s Hispanic Community Liaison
In 2021 Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner appointed resident Maria Portilla to the newly created position of special advisor and liaison to the Hispanic community. We spoke with Portilla about her role and the changing landscape of the Hispanic community in Greenburgh and throughout Westchester. Where were you born and...
theexaminernews.com
Mahopac School Trustees Punt on Deciding to Change Mascot
The Mahopac Board of Education is uncertain how it will handle a directive from the State Education Department to axe its longstanding “Indians” logos. The Mahopac School District is one of about 2,000 nationwide that still use a Native American as a mascot, but state officials are threatening to withhold state aid for any that may be in “willful violation” of The Dignity For All Students Act.”
theexaminernews.com
Greeley Student Group Presses District on Diversity Director
Horace Greeley High School’s BIPOC Student Union (BSU) continued to press Chappaqua school officials to quickly fill a key administrative position a week after one of its members reported hearing students using racial slurs at the Chappaqua Library. At the Board of Education’s Dec. 14 meeting, the BSU submitted...
theexaminernews.com
Fundraiser Launched to Help Family of Young Boy Fighting Rare Disease
Two weekends before Christmas Michelle Leyva saw her son Jaycee thriving, a typically active two-year-old with an abundance of energy. He played soccer on Saturday, took his tumbling class on Sunday and the family, like countless others, was looking forward to the holidays. In a matter of two days, the...
theexaminernews.com
Westlake, Putnam Valley Leading Class B Hoop Hopefuls
Following a difficult loss in a 2022 Section 1 Class B semifinal to Irvington, WESTLAKE was anxiously looking forward to the 2022-23 season. Even though the Wildcats graduated three seniors, the nucleus of the team was returning. “We were really proud of what we accomplished last year and also excited...
theexaminernews.com
Yorktown Synagogue Eternally Grateful for ‘Miracle’ From Neighboring Church
Hanukkah is the time when Jews around the world celebrate a miracle – the miracle that one day’s supply of oil lit the menorah of the Temple in Jerusalem for eight days, in celebration of the rededication of the Temple after it was reclaimed by the Maccabees from the Greeks.
Comments / 0