walls102.com
Minimum wage set to increase in Illinois January 1
SPRINGFIELD – As part of the plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, another step raise in the hourly wage is set to take effect across the state of Illinois on January 1. The minimum wage will be raised to $13 an hour, up from $12 an hour in 2022. The law to slowly raise wages was signed into law in 2019, however, the new rate does not apply to those who receive tips, who will see their base wage rise to just $7.80 an hour. Those under 18 who work less than 650 hours per year will have a minimum set at $10.50 an hour.
walls102.com
Judge rules Illinois’ pre-trial fairness act unconstitutional
KANKAKEE – An Illinois Circuit Judge ruled yesterday that a provision to eliminate the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes in the state is unconstitutional. The ruling decided by Judge Thomas Cunnington of the 21st Judicial Circuit means that the bail reform legislation that was set to begin on January 1st will not go into effect in the 65 counties that were part of the lawsuit. An appeal is expected to be filed by Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to the Illinois Supreme Court. Kankakee County State’s Attorney James Rowe argued the law violated a constitutional provision that says “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.” LaSalle, Livingston, Grundy, and DeKalb Counties were part of the lawsuit and will not be eliminating cash bail. Bureau, Lee and Putnam Counties, who were not part of the group of counties who combined their court cases to the 21st Judicial Circuit will eliminate cash bail on January 1st.
walls102.com
Fall Freshmen enrollment up at Illinois Public Universities
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Board of Higher Education released last week their report on enrollment data from the state’s public universities for the fall semester. Freshmen enrollment increased by a noteworthy 5% compared to the previous year. This bucked the national trend which indicated a 2.4% decrease in freshmen enrollment at all public universities. Of Illinois’ 12 public universities, nine reported an increase. Illinois outpaced national enrollment growth rate of African American and Latino freshmen with enrollment of Latino freshmen in Illinois increasing by a remarkable 12.9%, compared to a decrease of 0.7% at the national level. And while national data show that enrollment of African American freshmen decreased by 4.3%, in Illinois, enrollment of African American freshmen increased by 10.5%.
walls102.com
Cannabis dispensary license lottery to accept applications soon
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced the timeline for the next round of cannabis dispensary licenses. Applications for the lottery will be accepted starting in late January. Those interested in applying should review the rules and other relevant documents available on the Department’s Adult Use Cannabis program webpage. Potential business owners in Bureau, Putnam, LaSalle and five other counties will be applying for the opportunity to hold just one license that has been allotted to the region.
walls102.com
Gov. Pritzker extends Illinois Cyber Security Commission executive order to ensure coordination across all levels of government
SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker has extended the Illinois Cyber Security Commission’s executive order to support coordination across all levels of government to enhance cyber security. The Commission will continue working to protect valuable information by disrupting cyber-attacks and developing training exercises for critical infrastructure partners and cyber response teams. They will also partner with the public sector including agencies responsible for healthcare, water, and wastewater systems.
walls102.com
Illinois to recognize new state symbols in 2023
SPRINGFIELD – A new snake and a new rock will be added to the state list of official symbols in 2023. Gentry Heiple, a seventh grader at Carterville Junior High campaigned to have the eastern milksnake named the official state snake. Two groups of students from Pleasantdale Middle School and Maplebrook Elementary School petitioned to have dolostone named the official state rock of Illinois. The bills making the choices official passed the Illinois House in 2022.
walls102.com
Law enforcement warns alcohol and drug-impaired driving ruins the holidays
SPRINGFIELD — Law enforcement agencies throughout the state are reminding motorists to drive sober this holiday season. The annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to keep alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers off Illinois roads will run through Jan. 2. In addition to impaired driving and seat belt offenders, law enforcement also will show zero tolerance for speeding, distracted driving and other traffic violations. In 2021, a total of 275 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes in Illinois, an increase of 50 deaths from 2020.
walls102.com
Proper Christmas Tree disposal important
LISLE – A dry Christmas tree after the holidays have ended can quickly become a fire hazard, so authorities urge that once the tree shows signs of drying out it should be disposed of. Homeowners should never burn portions of a tree in a fireplace or woodstove, as that may cause creosote buildup that could lead to a chimney fire. Julie Janoski, manager of The Morton Arboretum’s Plant Clinic in Lisle, recommends checking to see if you can find a local place to recycle a tree and have it chipped into mulch or compost. It is important to note that only the actual tree can be recycled, so be sure to remove all decorations and plastic, including the bag you may have transported it in. Experts also warn that you should not try to recycle garlands, wreaths, or anything that contains wire, as those could damage the shredding machinery.
walls102.com
Two charged in Tri-DENT methamphetamine investigation
OTTAWA – Two people are facing drug charges after a Tri-DENT investigation into methamphetamine sales on Tuesday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team say they took 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega of Ottawa and 35-year-old Maria L. Myers of Romeoville into custody after they allegedly delivered approximately 60 grams of purported methamphetamine. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on a $1 million dollars bond.
walls102.com
Train vs Vehicle collision reported in LaSalle
LASALLE – A vehicle that got stuck on the railroad tracks in LaSalle was damaged by a freight train Tuesday morning. Authorities say around 2:30 AM the LaSalle Police Department were called to the 100 block of 1st Street for the crash, where they found a sedan heavily damaged by an eastbound Iowa Interstate Freight train. A 20-year-old man allegedly drove his vehicle onto the tracks and got stuck. The driver and a passenger reportedly attempted to dislodge the vehicle when it was struck by the train. No injuries were reported and the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
