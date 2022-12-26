Investigators said a female victim was safe and uninjured following a domestic dispute in La Quinta. Deputies first reportedly responded to the incident on the 53600 block of Avenida Villa on Friday around 9:00 p.m.

Investigators believed the man assaulted the woman with a firearm, using it as a blunt-force weapon. The victim left the home to call 911 but deputies were unable to locate the suspect who reportedly fled the area.

The investigation was taken over by the Thermal Station Investigations Bureau.

Investigators reported that the suspect returned to the home on the following day before 9:00 a.m. The Emergency Services Team (EST) was contacted and responded to the scene in order to apprehend the suspect.

Investigators said the Thermal Station Investigations Bureau then authored a search warrant for the home, which was served by EST.

The suspect reportedly surrendered to officials without incident. Deputies said the firearm used in the incident was recovered.

A release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office reported that an Emergency Protective Order was obtained and served.

The suspect was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center.

Investigators asked for anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact Investigator Glasper of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-863-8950. For those who wished to remain anonymous, they could call Valley Crimestoppers at (760) 341-7867, or submit a tip at, www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.

The post Man arrested, accused of assaulting victim with a firearm appeared first on KESQ .