La Quinta, CA

Man arrested, accused of assaulting victim with a firearm

By KESQ News Team
 3 days ago
Investigators said a female victim was safe and uninjured following a domestic dispute in La Quinta. Deputies first reportedly responded to the incident on the 53600 block of Avenida Villa on Friday around 9:00 p.m.

Investigators believed the man assaulted the woman with a firearm, using it as a blunt-force weapon. The victim left the home to call 911 but deputies were unable to locate the suspect who reportedly fled the area.

The investigation was taken over by the Thermal Station Investigations Bureau.

Investigators reported that the suspect returned to the home on the following day before 9:00 a.m. The Emergency Services Team (EST) was contacted and responded to the scene in order to apprehend the suspect.

Investigators said the Thermal Station Investigations Bureau then authored a search warrant for the home, which was served by EST.

The suspect reportedly surrendered to officials without incident. Deputies said the firearm used in the incident was recovered.

A release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office reported that an Emergency Protective Order was obtained and served.

The suspect was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center.

Investigators asked for anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact Investigator Glasper of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-863-8950. For those who wished to remain anonymous, they could call Valley Crimestoppers at (760) 341-7867, or submit a tip at, www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

Fontana Herald News

Man and woman are arrested in connection with an attempted murder

A man and woman were arrested in connection with an attempted murder at a Highland apartment complex on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:15 a.m., deputies assigned to the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the 25900 block of Baseline Street regarding a report of shots fired.
HIGHLAND, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigate two shootings in Palm Springs in early morning

A pair of shootings in Palm Springs occurred less than a mile apart early this morning. Dispatchers received reports around 2 a.m. of gunshots fired near North Indian Canyon Drive and Tramview Road, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Police said that a man and woman were driving north on Indian Canyon and made The post Police investigate two shootings in Palm Springs in early morning appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs

A 28-year-old man from Hemet was behind bars today on suspicion of burglarizing $2,000 worth of products from a Desert Hot Springs cannabis dispensary. The suspect was arrested Monday morning in San Jacinto on suspicion of burglary and being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucer The post Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Suspected of Gunning Down Perris Man During Confrontation

A Perris woman was in custody Tuesday for allegedly gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation just north of Menifee. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Monday night on suspicion of murder. Foster was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
PERRIS, CA
foxla.com

Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
MURRIETA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Yucca Valley man accused of shooting at fleeing dog

San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators reported a man was arrested for cruelty to an animal. The alleged incident happened Friday before 1:30 p.m. on the 55000 block of Navajo Trail in Yucca Valley. Investigators said a concerned citizen called 9-1-1 to report the suspect was driving and attempting to shoot at a fleeing dog. Responding The post Yucca Valley man accused of shooting at fleeing dog appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Search continues for vehicle behind deadly Christmas Day hit-and-run crash on I-10 near SR-62

The California Highway Patrol put a call out to the community for help in identifying a vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the I-10 near State Route 62 on Christmas Day. The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 10, just west of State Route 62. A driver, identified The post Search continues for vehicle behind deadly Christmas Day hit-and-run crash on I-10 near SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

Missing Dirt Biker Located in Morongo Valley Through Coordinated Community Effort

An injured man missing for more than 24 hours was located in Morongo Valley and airlifted to medical treatment, thanks to the efforts of the high desert community. On Monday (December 26) at around 3:30 p.m. Nathan Otto, a 58 year-old resident of Palm Desert, was reported missing to the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Otto was said to have been last seen riding a dirt bike away from a residence in the 5800 block of Paradise Avenue in Morongo Valley. Ottos’ friends reported him missing after he did not return from the ride.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Murrieta houses shot at, prompting Christmas lockdown

A man experiencing a mental health crisis allegedly shot several houses in Murrieta Christmas morning, prompting police to lock down the area.Residents in the Murrieta neighborhood were asked to stay indoors while police engaged in the active investigation.Multiple 911 calls reported gunshots in the area of Calle San Clemente and Calle Vicente at 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Murrieta Police Dept.Officers arriving in the area found several houses that had been struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.Through physical evidence and witness statements, police determined the gunfire had originated from a residence on the 24000 block of Calle San...
MURRIETA, CA
times-advocate.com

Four teens arrested for murder

On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center reporting gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. A 16-year-old victim was found in the flood control channel. The victim was transported to the hospital and unfortunately was pronounced dead around 6:45pm.
ESCONDIDO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Road shut down in Palm Springs after bicyclist struck by vehicle

Police have shut down a road in Palm Springs following a crash Tuesday afternoon. E Ramon from Paseo Dorotea to S El Cielo is closed in both directions, police announced at around 5:30 p.m. The road was shut down due to a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of The post Road shut down in Palm Springs after bicyclist struck by vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner

News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

