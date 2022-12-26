Read full article on original website
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
Welcomed to Utah, Ukrainian families cling to hope for home this Christmas
Christmas is different this year for two Ukrainian families living in Utah. On a typical holiday, Liudmyla Ivakhina would gather with her family to share a nice meal by the sea in the coastal city of Berdyansk, Ukraine. While the Ivakhins will still celebrate with family, it’ll be in a landlocked state, far from the water.
These are the most popular baby names for boys in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Utah in 2021.
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
‘I hope I don’t die’: Ice Climber recalls 40 foot fall at Finger of Fate near Bridal Veil Falls
29-year-old Tim Thompson is grateful to be alive after falling 40 feet and hitting a ledge in an ice climbing incident on Monday, Dec. 26.
kjzz.com
Utah mom raising money to lay roses next to Jordan, Lowe gravesites ahead of Bowl game
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah mother is raising money to place roses near the gravesites of slain teammates, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe ahead of the Bowl game. The Utes take on Penn State in just a few days on Jan. 2 in their second appearance in the Rose Bowl in Southern California.
Beehive Archive: How big is too big? Utah’s high hat law
Welcome to the Beehive Archive–your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal–and peculiar–events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
kjzz.com
Utah couple opts to drives to Rose Bowl after Southwest flight canceled
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah couple was forced to drive if they wanted to attend the Rose Bowl game after their Southwest flight was canceled. Southwest Airlines cancelled at least another 2500 flights across the nation as of Wednesday. A South Jordan couple found out their flight...
KSLTV
Travelers impacted by airline cancellations ditch flights, rent cars to drive home
SALT LAKE CITY — During the holiday week, more cars are hitting the road, and fewer flights are taking off as travelers choose to take a road trip to their final destination. Salt Lake International’s rental car lot was full of people loading up their bags and preparing for...
Gephardt Daily
Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan
OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
KSLTV
Drivers get stuck, semis stranded in massive I-15 backup in central Utah
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Drivers came across a travel nightmare Wednesday night on Interstate 15 in central Utah, becoming stuck for hours because of crashes and stranded semi-trucks. The Utah Department of Transportation reported several crashes and stalled vehicles throughout the evening on I-15 in the area of Cove...
Rabbit hoarding cases in Utah are increasing, animal shelter says
The Humane Society of Utah says it is seeing an increase in rabbit hoarding in the community this year. The animal shelter reports that the average family surrenders around 4 rabbits at a time, but some are surrendering up to 20 animals.
utahstories.com
UTAH FORGE: New Renewable Energy Project in the Middle of Nowhere in Utah to Benefit the Entire World
MILFORD – Set your GPS for the middle of nowhere and you could easily end up in Beaver County ― a sprawling 444 square miles in west central Utah where roughly 7,249 people reside. Not far from the town of Milford (population 1500), Utah’s Renewable Energy Corridor stretches...
KSLTV
Ursula actress inspiring Utah’s Pacific Islander community
SANDY, Utah — “The Little Mermaid” production is making a splash at the Hale Centre Theatre. A show favorite is Ursula, and KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua caught up with the Pacific Islander actress who portrays the villain and is inspiring her community. Luseane Pasa, who goes...
ksl.com
It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts
This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
KSLTV
Utah fans catch new flights, hit the road to make Rose Bowl amid cancellations
SALT LAKE CITY — A lot of Utah football fans planning to travel to California for the Rose Bowl are switching gears in their travel plans following major airline cancellations over the past week. Most flights canceled in Salt Lake City and across the U.S. have been with Southwest...
AOL Corp
Search and rescue team save dog near frozen waterfall in Utah
A dog that was stranded near a frozen waterfall in Utah on Christmas Eve was saved by search and rescue officials and reunited with her owner. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Saturday when he became separated from his dog Nala.
KSLTV
Sandy woman’s Christmas tradition: 52 holiday stockings
SANDY, Utah — Sometimes, decorating for Christmas isn’t just as simple as putting up a tree and buying gifts for a few close loved ones. For 92-year-old Geneal Stowe, the centerpiece of her holiday display rests on her fireplace, in the form of 52 holiday stockings with the names of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Could flying taxis be the solution to Utah’s ski resort traffic problems?
UTAH — The dream of flying cars and taxis has existed for many decades, and although many have tried to make them a reality, none have quite hit the mark. […]
kslnewsradio.com
Southwest continues to cancel flights, leaving thousands stranded
SALT LAKE CITY — Southwest Airlines is still canceling flights even after the major winter storms have passed. Operating system issues and a lack of cooperation with other airlines are largely to blame. “One of the most difficult things with Southwest is that there are no baggage agreements, [and]...
