18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
KSLTV
Ursula actress inspiring Utah’s Pacific Islander community
SANDY, Utah — “The Little Mermaid” production is making a splash at the Hale Centre Theatre. A show favorite is Ursula, and KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua caught up with the Pacific Islander actress who portrays the villain and is inspiring her community. Luseane Pasa, who goes...
davisjournal.com
Finding the rare, lost and maybe haunted
What started out as a dare from their 9-year-old son has now turned into a growing family business. Lost and Found Thrift in Bountiful has been in business for about 12 years. The Roddas started the business on the basis that they grew up on. After their first purchase of...
KSLTV
Sandy woman’s Christmas tradition: 52 holiday stockings
SANDY, Utah — Sometimes, decorating for Christmas isn’t just as simple as putting up a tree and buying gifts for a few close loved ones. For 92-year-old Geneal Stowe, the centerpiece of her holiday display rests on her fireplace, in the form of 52 holiday stockings with the names of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
KSLTV
Storm delays life-saving blood donations for West Jordan toddler
MURRAY, Utah — Winter weather is impacting more than just travel, it’s also impacting blood and platelet donations across the country. “The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to give blood to help ensure patients across the county have access to lifesaving blood as a massive winter storm battered much of the United States canceling more than 300 Red Cross blood drives over the past week and leaving about 9,000 potential donations going uncollected,” The American Red Cross said in a release issued Tuesday.
Gephardt Daily
Humane Society: Increased rabbit hoarding leads to more available for adoption
MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah reports that as a result of increased rabbit hoarding, it has more more rabbits in need of adoption. “HSU has taken in 783 since 2020,” says a news release from the Humane Society of Utah. “The...
kjzz.com
Woman hospitalized with broken bones, fractured skull after sledding accident in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A young woman was hospitalized after a bad sledding accident in Provo. Kyliee Young said her friends and boyfriend invited her to go sledding on Dec. 16. She joked that she really wanted to stay home and watch movies, but she mustered up the energy to go have a good time.
ksl.com
Utah mom helps others get access to children's medicine amid empty store shelves
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone with a sick baby or child right now has probably experienced how hard it is to find medicine like Children's Tylenol or ibuprofen. And with holiday hours an extra hurdle, helping sick kids can become a hopeless hunt. "I know a lot of moms...
‘I hope I don’t die’: Ice Climber recalls 40 foot fall at Finger of Fate near Bridal Veil Falls
29-year-old Tim Thompson is grateful to be alive after falling 40 feet and hitting a ledge in an ice climbing incident on Monday, Dec. 26.
KSLTV
Farmington police welcomes new emotional and mental wellness dog to the team
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Farmington Police Department is growing by adding the furriest director of emotional and mental wellness to their team. On Tuesday, Snoop became Farmington Police Department’s newest hire: a black and white bernedoodle. Farmington City Police Department Chief, Eric Johnsen, said bringing on the dog...
KSLTV
West Weber couple shares message of gratitude after house fire
WEBER COUNTY — A couple living in West Weber is trying to find a new place to live after a fire damaged their house on Christmas Eve morning. Kelsee and Carson Bishop’s home of nine months has a long history. The property is owned by Carson’s side of the family.
kjzz.com
Utah mom raising money to lay roses next to Jordan, Lowe gravesites ahead of Bowl game
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah mother is raising money to place roses near the gravesites of slain teammates, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe ahead of the Bowl game. The Utes take on Penn State in just a few days on Jan. 2 in their second appearance in the Rose Bowl in Southern California.
Rescue teams save dog stranded near Waterfall Canyon on Christmas
The Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue saved a dog that was stranded above a frozen waterfall on Christmas Day.
kjzz.com
Police share resources for victims as domestic violence calls spike during holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A spike in domestic violence calls are received during the holiday season, according to Salt Lake City police. There are a number of reasons for the increase — in the winter, people spend more time indoors with the added stress of kids being home from school and extended family coming to town.
kuer.org
As inflation holds steady, one Utah County food bank predicts a great need in 2023
On the Monday before Christmas, Shawna Mackay directed vehicles in and out of line at Tabitha's Way Local Food Pantry’s Christmas dinner giveaway. Families were able to grab items such as ham, rolls, vegetables, dessert and other necessities to prepare a hot holiday meal. Mackay is a volunteer at...
KSLTV
Snowplow driver makes ammends after hitting sentimental mailbox
It’s already been quite the winter for snowplow drivers in Utah. Constant snowstorms have kept them busy. “It has been a heck of a start. We’re burning through some salt,” Mike Gladbach, who is Sandy’s Public Works Director said. No matter how much salt it takes,...
cityweekly.net
A Year-End Review of Quirky Salt Lake City News
Another year on the books and, if I'm being honest, I can't even bring myself to recite the corny quip of "It's been real, it's been fun, but it hasn't been real fun." Has it been fun? Is this really real life?. With each recent passing year, I'm feeling more...
kjzz.com
SWAT called after Orem man purposely damages his rented residence
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested on Christmas after SWAT was called to his residence, where officials reported finding intentional damage worth thousands of dollars. Kevin Whimpey, 32, reportedly caused over $10,000 in damages to the residence he rented in Orem on Sunday. The address of his residence was not initially specified.
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
KSLTV
Therapy dog teams turn travel stress into smiles at Salt Lake City Int’l Airport
SALT LAKE CITY — Traveling can be super stressful during the holidays, especially when delays and cancellations are thrown into the mix. But one group at the Salt Lake City International Airport is giving holiday travelers a reason to relax, even during the thick of the busy travel rush.
