ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
S. F. Mori

An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays

18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Ursula actress inspiring Utah’s Pacific Islander community

SANDY, Utah — “The Little Mermaid” production is making a splash at the Hale Centre Theatre. A show favorite is Ursula, and KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua caught up with the Pacific Islander actress who portrays the villain and is inspiring her community. Luseane Pasa, who goes...
SANDY, UT
davisjournal.com

Finding the rare, lost and maybe haunted

What started out as a dare from their 9-year-old son has now turned into a growing family business. Lost and Found Thrift in Bountiful has been in business for about 12 years. The Roddas started the business on the basis that they grew up on. After their first purchase of...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

Sandy woman’s Christmas tradition: 52 holiday stockings

SANDY, Utah — Sometimes, decorating for Christmas isn’t just as simple as putting up a tree and buying gifts for a few close loved ones. For 92-year-old Geneal Stowe, the centerpiece of her holiday display rests on her fireplace, in the form of 52 holiday stockings with the names of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Storm delays life-saving blood donations for West Jordan toddler

MURRAY, Utah — Winter weather is impacting more than just travel, it’s also impacting blood and platelet donations across the country. “The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to give blood to help ensure patients across the county have access to lifesaving blood as a massive winter storm battered much of the United States canceling more than 300 Red Cross blood drives over the past week and leaving about 9,000 potential donations going uncollected,” The American Red Cross said in a release issued Tuesday.
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Farmington police welcomes new emotional and mental wellness dog to the team

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Farmington Police Department is growing by adding the furriest director of emotional and mental wellness to their team. On Tuesday, Snoop became Farmington Police Department’s newest hire: a black and white bernedoodle. Farmington City Police Department Chief, Eric Johnsen, said bringing on the dog...
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Snowplow driver makes ammends after hitting sentimental mailbox

It’s already been quite the winter for snowplow drivers in Utah. Constant snowstorms have kept them busy. “It has been a heck of a start. We’re burning through some salt,” Mike Gladbach, who is Sandy’s Public Works Director said. No matter how much salt it takes,...
SANDY, UT
cityweekly.net

A Year-End Review of Quirky Salt Lake City News

Another year on the books and, if I'm being honest, I can't even bring myself to recite the corny quip of "It's been real, it's been fun, but it hasn't been real fun." Has it been fun? Is this really real life?. With each recent passing year, I'm feeling more...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

SWAT called after Orem man purposely damages his rented residence

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested on Christmas after SWAT was called to his residence, where officials reported finding intentional damage worth thousands of dollars. Kevin Whimpey, 32, reportedly caused over $10,000 in damages to the residence he rented in Orem on Sunday. The address of his residence was not initially specified.
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy