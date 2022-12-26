Read full article on original website
Romney among 18 Republican senators to vote for $1.7T omnibus bill
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney was among 18 Republican senators who voted for the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that’s set to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Senate earlier this month passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which is made up of 12 appropriations bills. President Joe Biden has said he will sign the bill into law once it gets to the White House. ...
Pelé, who died at 82, was a sports star and cultural icon
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé will be famous for 15 centuries. The Brazilian soccer star said Andy Warhol told him that. It was a twist on something else the American artist is widely credited with saying, that “in the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes.” Warhol made the soccer star’s portrait in 1977, and Pelé took great pride in turning his sports fame into decades of global affection and renown.
Analysis-Is the party over? Mexico's peso could lose solid gains in 2023
MEXICO CITY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso, which is ending 2022 with one of its strongest performances in a decade, could have its gains wiped out in 2023 after an expected end to the Bank of Mexico's rate hikes cycle and a possible recession in top trade partner the United States.
Checkpoint apprehensions increase as migrants attempt to leave El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The United States Border Patrol El Paso Sector says migrants are using buses to leave the El Paso area and are being encountered at check points. “Migrants unfortunately are getting away from agents and attempting to exit El Paso. That means that our checkpoint operations have increased,” said Carlos Rivera, […]
‘Clown’ Rep.-elect George Santos unfit for Congress, NY protesters say
Dozens of Long Islanders disgusted with Rep.-elect George Santos’ web of personal and professional deception rallied Thursday and demanded that the Republican not take part in the new Congress next week. “Don’t seat Santos! Don’t seat Santos!” a crowd of about 100 demonstrators chanted outside the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola. Protestors held signs reading “Say no to Santos,” “The Liar Santos Must Resign,” “Make NY3 Santos Free,” “George Santos liar liar you are fired,” and “You should repent not represent.” The protest was organized by Democratic state Sen. Anna Kaplan and Assemblyman Chuck Lavine, who said they were especially disgusted with Santos’...
Montenegro's MPs approve PM-designate in disputed vote
PODGORICA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Montenegro's parliament on Thursday declared veteran politician Miodrag Lekic as Prime Minister-designate in a vote disputed by the president and under a procedure described by European Union officials as contravening the country's constitution.
