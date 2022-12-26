Dozens of Long Islanders disgusted with Rep.-elect George Santos’ web of personal and professional deception rallied Thursday and demanded that the Republican not take part in the new Congress next week. “Don’t seat Santos! Don’t seat Santos!” a crowd of about 100 demonstrators chanted outside the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola. Protestors held signs reading “Say no to Santos,” “The Liar Santos Must Resign,” “Make NY3 Santos Free,” “George Santos liar liar you are fired,” and “You should repent not represent.” The protest was organized by Democratic state Sen. Anna Kaplan and Assemblyman Chuck Lavine, who said they were especially disgusted with Santos’...

