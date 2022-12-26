By the time we finally get our Christmas trees up and beautifully decorated, some of us wish we could leave them up all year. But as enchanting as those twinkly lights can be, once the last presents have been unwrapped, it’s time to think about when to take that tree down. While some folks can’t wait to drag their empty pine to the curb or pack it up in a box until next December, many of us are happy to put this chore off as long as possible.

