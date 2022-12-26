ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endangered Cuban crocodile found dead at National Zoo after apparently chewing on electric equipment

By Fox News
 3 days ago

A critically endangered Cuban crocodile was found dead in its enclosure at the National Zoo on Dec. 17 after apparently chewing into electric equipment.

The crocodile, a 10-year-old male who was hatched at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in 2012 as part of a breeding program, was “attracted to a replacement electrical outlet and attacked the electric infrastructure in the habitat.”

“The new outlet was approximately 4.5 feet off the ground, higher than the original outlet,” the National Zoo explained. “Known for their aggressive behavior, the crocodile pulled the electric equipment off the wall and bit various pieces.”

The crocodile had been living in the enclosure for several years without incident, and daily inspections didn’t reveal anything concerning.

The National Zoo is investigating the incident and a pathology report will determine the cause of death.

Cuban crocodiles are a critically endangered species with only about 3,000 purebred crocodiles in the wild. Their natural habitat is Cuba’s Zapata Swamp and Lanier Swamp on Isla de Juventud, where American crocodiles have been interbreeding with them in recent decades.

Comments / 63

Tami Sigman
2d ago

I would hope the designers of these "enclosures" would be smart enough to remove anything that would be DEADLY to the animal it holds. Criticality endangered? This animal is DEAD because of electric shock. . and severe stupidity

Reply(5)
23
humanssuck
2d ago

This is why zoos have no business in the recover of endangered species. Animals on display for humans are not being put first. Disgusting humans 🤮 shame on all of you.

Reply
7
Ghost
3d ago

Suicide. Hated Imprisonment. Not a croc or alligator advocate but they know Nature Freedom Vs Routine Captivity.

Reply(3)
10
